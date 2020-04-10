Annual Goddess Run goes virtual with few registration spots remaining

Runners take off from the starting line outside Westhills Stadium in Langford in the sixth running of the 5 and 10 kilometre Goddess Run. (Black Press Media file photo)

The ninth annual Goddess Run is fully virtual this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic for those who want to stay fit and inspired while supporting a good cause.

The typically in-person event is now a virtual experience for those who want to run, walk or skip on their own or with those in their household. Participants record their distance and time – if they so choose – and follow their own route on a day and time that works for them. They also have the option to do the distance of the race over multiple days or on a treadmill.

READ ALSO: Women enjoy perfect day for annual Goddess Run

With the help of Race Roster, a website that helps organize events like the Goddess Run, participants will be able to post their results and photos online to share in the community spirit and show off their fun outfits. Participants will also still receive swag, including a shirt, bead and a race bag filled with goodies. There will also be draws for prizes, including diamond jewelry from Lugaro Jewellers.

Cathy Noel, race director for the Goddess Run, said they have offered virtual runs for those who can’t attend the actual race for three years now. Participants can choose which distance they’re going to run and still be part of the Goddess Run community.

“We have people from all over Canada, the United States and the farthest away is Kenya,” Noel said. “It’s for all different ages, people can take their kids out, bring their dogs … a lot of people get creative.”

READ ALSO: Three generations of women ready to rock the Goddess Run in Langford

Registrants will also be invited to join a Goddess Online Training Group where they can participate in challenges, ask and answer questions and interact with the Goddess community online.

“It’s not just about the one weekend,” Noel said. “We want everyone to be inspired, motivated and educated 365 days of the year.”

This year, proceeds from the Goddess Run will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation. The event has raised over 250,000 over the last nine years for various charities.

There are 37 spots left and registration for the event closes on April 22. For more information, visit goddessrun.ca.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus