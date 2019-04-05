Annual Metchosin community fireproofing begins

Gather your gloves, saws and lopers.

Metchosin calls on residents to rid the community of broom infestations in its annual initiative.

If unsafe to burn on your own property the Public Works Department is offering to burn on site on the road right-of-way until April 30, the city advises.

“To take advantage of this offer, please ensure that your off-site location on the road right-of-way is clear of trees and aerial lines to provide a safe burn-site.”

Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop request residents adhere to the following guidelines if residents are doing their own burning to mitigate “the danger of fire and the discomfort from smoke in the community.”

– Burning is permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.

– Fires to be completely extinguished by 6 p.m. – no smoke/no flame.

– Only dry leaves, tree trimmings and residential yard debris are acceptable burning materials.

– The burning of any construction waste, demolition debris, garbage, food or household waste, plastic, rubber, asphalt shingles, or other similar materials is prohibited.

– Must be 30 feet away from any structure, trees or fence lines.

– A responsible person is in constant supervision of the fire.

– An adequate water supply is available at all times for immediate extinguishing if needed.

– The fire is kept hot to avoid excessive smoke.

– Do not ignite a fire in high wind conditions.

– Do not burn materials that have not originated from the property.

– Do not stack broom on asphalt or under power lines.

The Metchosin Fire Department can answer concerns and questions at 250-478-1307 during office hours and 250-478-7770. For emergencies, call 911.

