(File photo)

Annual Metchosin community fireproofing begins

Public works department offers road right-of-way burning until April 30

Gather your gloves, saws and lopers.

Metchosin calls on residents to rid the community of broom infestations in its annual initiative.

If unsafe to burn on your own property the Public Works Department is offering to burn on site on the road right-of-way until April 30, the city advises.

“To take advantage of this offer, please ensure that your off-site location on the road right-of-way is clear of trees and aerial lines to provide a safe burn-site.”

ALSO READ: Help fireproof the District of Metchosin this month

ALSO READ: Highlands landowners being called on to bash broom

Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop request residents adhere to the following guidelines if residents are doing their own burning to mitigate “the danger of fire and the discomfort from smoke in the community.”

– Burning is permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.

– Fires to be completely extinguished by 6 p.m. – no smoke/no flame.

– Only dry leaves, tree trimmings and residential yard debris are acceptable burning materials.

– The burning of any construction waste, demolition debris, garbage, food or household waste, plastic, rubber, asphalt shingles, or other similar materials is prohibited.

– Must be 30 feet away from any structure, trees or fence lines.

– A responsible person is in constant supervision of the fire.

– An adequate water supply is available at all times for immediate extinguishing if needed.

– The fire is kept hot to avoid excessive smoke.

– Do not ignite a fire in high wind conditions.

– Do not burn materials that have not originated from the property.

– Do not stack broom on asphalt or under power lines.

The Metchosin Fire Department can answer concerns and questions at 250-478-1307 during office hours and 250-478-7770. For emergencies, call 911.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated View Royal parks map shows new trails and play areas

Just Posted

Hugs bring healthy boost to Victoria newborns

Victoria General Hospital celebrates second anniversary of its baby hugging program

Downtown Victoria medical clinic faces closure because of doctor shortage

The Yates and Quadra Integrated Health Centre is likely to close in June

West Shore RCMP remembers Mountie killed in line of duty

Friday marks three years since Const. Sarah Beckett was killed

West Shore RCMP release sketch of Galloping Goose robbery suspect

Police say victim was robbed on Galloping Goose trail in Langford

Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

The Cloud Nine Collective is the first dispensary to receive a municipal business licence

Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death (*warning graphic content)

Oceans and Fisheries Canada conducts investigation of whale found dead near Sidney

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Cascadia Liquor celebrates Quadra location’s grand opening

The party goes April 5 to 7

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Most Read