Val Noyes of Saanich Peninsula Legion Branch No. 37 presents Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith with the first poppy of the season. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

Annual Sidney poppy campaign kicks off with Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith receiving the first one

Donations to poppy campaign raised a record $180,000 in 2021

Val Noyes of Saanich Peninsula Legion Branch No. 37 last week presented Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith with the first poppy of the season as the annual Sidney Poppy Campaign is underway.

The campaign set a record with donations worth $180,000 in 2021 to help fund transition services for veterans and PTSD support among other causes.

RELATED: B.C. lieutenant governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Interested individuals can donate toward the campaign by stopping at the poppy office, located at 101-2506 Beacon Ave., Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m.

On Nov. 11, the traditional Remembrance Day Parade will proceed, starting at 10:25 a.m., from the Mary Winspear Centre, along Beacon Avenue and Second Street, to the Cenotaph on Sidney Avenue. The service will commence at 10:45 a.m. Plans call for a fly-past during the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

