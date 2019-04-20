Colwood City Hall (Black Press file photo)

Annual Spring Clean Up at Colwood City Hall

Colwood residents can recycle and dispose of items at City Hall next weekend

It’s spring cleaning time again and next weekend Colwood residents can recycle and dispose of everything from appliances and car parts to carpet and wood waste at Colwood City Hall.

The City of Colwood Public Works Department is hosting its annual Spring Clean Up program to help keep the city clean and safe.

READ ALSO: Spring cleaning: Where to recycle weird items

The program runs on April 26 and 27 and there is a small fee associated with it, depending on what residents are dropping off.

Several items including appliances, sports equipment, stoves and de-rimmed tires can be brought to City Hall. However, items like household garbage, drywall, tree stumps, oil tanks and toxic household hazardous wastes will not be accepted.

The minimum charge for a car load or appliances is $20. The minimum charge for oversized loads is $60. Payments will only be accepted in cash.

READ ALSO: Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

For a full list of items that can or cannot be disposed of as well as fees, go to https://www.colwood.ca/news-events/community-calendar/event/colwood-spring-clean-2019

Further questions can be directed to Colwood Public Works at 250-474-4133.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sarah Beckett scholarship established for local high school grads interested in the law-related field

Just Posted

Victoria cannabis dispensaries are busy in their first days of legal operation

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original FARM opened their doors on April 15

Island cycling series boosts youth race schedule

New series creates opportunity for more youth competition

Sarah Beckett scholarship established for local high school grads interested in the law-related field

The scholarship is funded for the next five years

Colwood wins award for Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan

Plan wins Award of Excellence in Government Finance

Autism support dog helps Langford boy hold his head high

Family shares story for Autism Awareness Month

WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

Most Read