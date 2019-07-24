Fridays are your chance to see an antique firetruck from the Pender Island Fire Rescue, who will be at the Swartz Bay terminal every Friday afternoon for the remainder of the summer as a way to promote wildfire safety. (Provided by BC Ferries)

Antique firetruck on display at Swartz Bay to promote wildfire safety

The truck will be on display every Friday afternoon for the remainder of summer

It’s fire season – something BC Ferries wants all of its passengers to be aware of.

Pender Island Fire Rescue will be bringing out their antique fire truck to the Swartz Bay terminal on Friday afternoons throughout the summer as a way to raise awareness for wildfire safety.

For the 12th year, firefighters will be providing information to BC Ferries’ passengers heading to the Southern Gulf Islands about fire safety and the fire ban.

READ ALSO: BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

In addition to the old-school firetruck, BC Ferries will be making special public service announcements on board ships that serve the northern and southern areas of Vancouver Island as the risk of wildfire increases due to dry conditions.

READ ALSO: Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

BC Ferries says they are asking travellers and residents to be extremely cautious with cigarette butts, barbecues and all other heat-producing items.

“We’re making these announcements to help spread the word on fire safety, both onboard our vessels and in the communities we serve,” says Corrine Storey, BC Ferries vice president and COO, in a statement.


