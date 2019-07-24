Antique firetruck on display at Swartz Bay to promote wildfire safety

It’s fire season – something BC Ferries wants all of its passengers to be aware of.
Pender Island Fire Rescue will be bringing out their antique fire truck to the Swartz Bay terminal on Friday afternoons throughout the summer as a way to raise awareness for wildfire safety.
For the 12th year, firefighters will be providing information to BC Ferries’ passengers heading to the Southern Gulf Islands about fire safety and the fire ban.
In addition to the old-school firetruck, BC Ferries will be making special public service announcements on board ships that serve the northern and southern areas of Vancouver Island as the risk of wildfire increases due to dry conditions.
BC Ferries says they are asking travellers and residents to be extremely cautious with cigarette butts, barbecues and all other heat-producing items.
“We’re making these announcements to help spread the word on fire safety, both onboard our vessels and in the communities we serve,” says Corrine Storey, BC Ferries vice president and COO, in a statement.
