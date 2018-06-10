Antique pedal car restoration rolls on for charity

Oak Bay man gets new Langford car to restore for Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

Putting in sweat equity raises the bar for philanthropy, says Adrian D’Silva. He suggests anyone give it a try after putting in hours of time, and a little cash, to restore a foursome of metal pedal cars to sell and donate the cash to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

The four cars raised $3,100 and the attention of a Langford resident who donated a fifth car to the cause.

“I picked up the car and the story just keeps getting better. This guy got the car for his second Christmas and his kids and grandkids and all kinds of relatives have driven it over the years,” D’Silva said.

The station wagon, which is rare so should fetch a good price, was brand new in 1952.