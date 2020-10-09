Loose ducks spotted near Rosedale Park in Saanich. (Tania Jacobs/Twitter)

‘Anybody missing ducks in Saanich?’: Loose ducks spotted near Rosedale Park

Pair of white ducks may have waddled from nearby yard

What’s up, duck? A pair of loose ducks were spotted near Rosedale Park on Friday morning and a Saanich resident took to social media in hopes of reuniting them with their owner.

Tania Jacobs was walking her daughter to Strawberry Vale Elementary on Oct. 9 when they spotted the white ducks on Blue Ridge Road on the south end of the park.

After talking to dog walkers who said the aquatic birds may have come from a nearby home, Jacobs snapped a photo to share on social media.

READ ALSO: Driver caught going 105 km/h over speed limit on Pat Bay Highway

“Anybody missing ducks in Saanich?” she asked on Twitter.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said no one had reported missing ducks in the past week so, for now, the mystery remains unsolved.

Jacobs noted that the birds didn’t have any bands on to identify them but she hopes they’re safe.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

PetsSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery
Next story
VIDEO: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

Just Posted

Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Mount Work survey measures interest in Durrance Lake swimming, Hartland bike trails

Great BC ShakeOUT takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

Langford residents could be out of condo for weeks after balcony fire

Fire crews still investigating cause of Thursday evening blaze

‘Anybody missing ducks in Saanich?’: Loose ducks spotted near Rosedale Park

Pair of white ducks may have waddled from nearby yard

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

VIDEO: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

King’s Auto Sales and Cool Aid make woman’s day

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read