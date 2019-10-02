The Apple-Bee Festival returns to the Metchosin Community House on Sunday, Oct. 5. (File photo)

Get your sweet tooth ready.

The Apple-Bee Festival returns to Metchosin on Sunday, Oct. 5.

“We love our local apples,” says Dan O’Connell, the event organizer. “In fact, we encourage you to bring any local apple to be identified by an expert.”

The Metchosin Pomological Society, a group that promotes fruit growing, has planned an afternoon of family-friendly fun just in time to kick off the fall festivities.

On event day, there will be apple arts and crafts, 40 to 50 varieties of local apples to try, and fresh apple juice to sip on. There will be apple sauces, apple cider, and caramel apple making too. At noon, local bee expert Derek Wulff will drop by to chat about beekeeping and show the correct way to spread honey on toast.

Visitors can prepare their own apple pie too, for $10 each. All ingredients are provided, including pie crusts from Royal Bay Bakery.

“We want to preserve the heritage of Island-grown apples because the oldest orchards in B.C. were in Metchosin,” says O’Connell. “Now, many old heritage varieties aren’t in supermarkets. When you go to the store, you get about eight common varieties from Chile to New Zealand. We don’t want our neighbours to forget that local apples are just as tasty.”

The Apple-Bee Festival takes place on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Metchosin Community House from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

