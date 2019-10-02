The Apple-Bee Festival returns to the Metchosin Community House on Sunday, Oct. 5. (File photo)

Apple-Bee Festival returns to Metchosin

The event will include apple pies, local apple samples, and honey tasting

Get your sweet tooth ready.

The Apple-Bee Festival returns to Metchosin on Sunday, Oct. 5.

“We love our local apples,” says Dan O’Connell, the event organizer. “In fact, we encourage you to bring any local apple to be identified by an expert.”

READ MORE: Salt Spring Apple Festival marks 20th year

The Metchosin Pomological Society, a group that promotes fruit growing, has planned an afternoon of family-friendly fun just in time to kick off the fall festivities.

On event day, there will be apple arts and crafts, 40 to 50 varieties of local apples to try, and fresh apple juice to sip on. There will be apple sauces, apple cider, and caramel apple making too. At noon, local bee expert Derek Wulff will drop by to chat about beekeeping and show the correct way to spread honey on toast.

ALSO READ: Apple Festival returns to Sooke

Visitors can prepare their own apple pie too, for $10 each. All ingredients are provided, including pie crusts from Royal Bay Bakery.

“We want to preserve the heritage of Island-grown apples because the oldest orchards in B.C. were in Metchosin,” says O’Connell. “Now, many old heritage varieties aren’t in supermarkets. When you go to the store, you get about eight common varieties from Chile to New Zealand. We don’t want our neighbours to forget that local apples are just as tasty.”

The Apple-Bee Festival takes place on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Metchosin Community House from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich council scratches cat control bylaws

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Jessica Peeling missing from Oak Bay

Police seek public help to locate her

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Most Read