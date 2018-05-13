West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett. (Photo contributed)

Applications now being accepted for Const. Sarah Beckett memorial scholarship

Annual scholarship raises awareness of traffic safety issues and the role police play in community

In its second year, the Const. Sarah Beckett memorial scholarhip is again being offered to youth across the region.

The Capital Regional District’s traffic safety commission is looking for application for this $2,000 scholarship from youth pursuing or continuing their education towards a career in law enforcement.

“This scholarship acknowledges the loss of Const. Beckett and recognizes the vital role police play in service for our community, including increasing traffic safety,” said Colin Plant, chair of the traffic safety commission. “This scholarship will recognize and support a youth as they continue to work hard in school, pursuing their goal of becoming a police officer.”

Beckett was a member of the West Shore RCMP and died in the line of duty after her police cruiser was struck in Langford.

After her death, the traffic commission created the scholarship to raise more awareness of traffic safety issues and highlight the community service provided by police.

The scholarship will be awarded to a post-secondary student based on demonstrated academic achievement, financial need, community service record, and an expressed interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Potential applicants can learn more and apply at crdtrafficsafety.ca until June 30.

