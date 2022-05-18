Lucas Gentina needed about 90 minutes to swim 3.7 kilometres across the Saanich Inlet from Mill Bay to North Saanich as part of a fundraising effort for seniors living in the long-term unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital, where he works as a rehabilitation assistant. (Courtesy Robert Borthwick)

Lucas Gentina needed about 90 minutes to swim 3.7 kilometres across the Saanich Inlet from Mill Bay to North Saanich as part of a fundraising effort for seniors living in the long-term unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital, where he works as a rehabilitation assistant. (Courtesy Robert Borthwick)

‘Aquaman’ crosses Saanich Inlet

Lucas Gentina is raising money for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Lucas Gentina, a rehabilitation assistant for seniors at the long-term unit of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, entered the waters of the Saanich Inlet in Mill Bay Sunday morning. He stepped out of them with a broad, infectious grin some 90 minutes later in North Saanich’s Deep Cove neighbourhood at the beach near the intersection of Madrona Drive and Wain Road, all part and parcel of a campaign to raise funds for wheelchairs to help seniors at the hospital.

READ MORE: Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s ‘Aquaman’ splashes up in North Saanich

READ MORE: Morning swim across Elk Lake splashes up thousands for Saanich Peninsula Hospital

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bountiful beach buffet makes waves with adult-learning class
Next story
Community party tradition returns for Oak Bay High’s class of 2022

Just Posted

Crews cut up a fallen tree near Elk Lake on May 18. The transportation ministry warned drivers of falling debris resulting from high winds impacting Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
UPDATE: Almost 17,000 without power on southern Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

A Saanich home listing is attracting a lot of attention on social media after being featured in a TikTok video. (Courtesy Realtor.ca)
Saanich home featured in ‘creepy’ listings goes viral with TikTok video

Some of the lumber seized by the West Shore RCMP following a two-month theft investigation. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Two-month investigation into Colwood lumber thefts results in arrest

Diane Bernard shows a feather boa kelp (Eregia menziesii). Kelp is a valuable source of Alginic acid, which is used in the production of detergents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food products. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTOS: Bountiful beach buffet makes waves with adult-learning class