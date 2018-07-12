Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Forty-eight kids from five 4H horse clubs wrapped up their week with a horse show followed by an awards banquet and dance during last weekend Okanagan Stock Show in Armstrong.

Youth competed in jumping, reining, trail, equitation and pleasure.

The horse clubs were a major part of the show, which saw 100 youth from clubs across B.C. converge in Armstrong.

See related: Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Heidi Stotmann and Champ pose with their blue ribbon, earned at the horse show during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Addie Beaudoin and Pretty Boy display their blue ribbon earned at the 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Nimoway Goossen and Willow earned a ribbon during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show in Armstrong last weekend. (Submitted Photo)

Lillian Batten (left) with Noble-T-Rosaleta and Abby McLuskey with Noble-T-Remington are dressed for success at the horse show last weekend in Armstrong during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show. (Submitted photo)

Caralynn Currie with Cowboy wait for their turn at trail during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build and distinctive long red hair

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

VicPD hits the road to nab impaired drivers

Summer ‘counter-attack campaign’ will station checkpoints throughout Victoria, Esquimalt

Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat

Police reminding parents to check booster seat regulations

‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study

UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Late decision to compete in Little League Intermediate event leaves coaches, parents scrambling

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Most Read