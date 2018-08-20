Heather Parsons of Clancy Front Porch was among the musicians who entertained crowds during last year’s Arts and Music in the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of Pacific. Saanich News file photo

Art and music will fill Saanich’s Gardens at HCP

Horticulture Centre of the Pacific hosts 24th annual Arts and Music in the Gardens Aug. 25 and 26

Strolling through a garden surrounded by a lush variety of foliage, the sounds of music wafting through the air – what better way to spend a summer afternoon?

The Horticulture Centre of the Pacific has just the answer to that rhetorical question when it hosts the annual Arts and Music in the Gardens. The 24th edition of the festival returns the Gardens at HCP Aug. 25 and 26, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“It’s such a different experience. For those who have never been to the gardens, it brings extra excitement. And if you have been to the gardens before, it’s totally different. There’s music, there’s hustle and bustle – it’s not the calm, tranquil garden experience that you usually get,” said Megan Stacey, events manager for the gardens.

She expects the nine-acre gardens will play host to roughly 50 artists, along with vendors and entertainers scattered throughout the grounds.

“We have a wonderful native plants garden that really feels like your walking into someone’s backyard up-island,” said Stacey, adding they try to showcase plants that you can grow in your own backyard.

“We really want to give some inspiration that you can take home. If we can grow it here, you can grow it in your backyard.”

There will be a plant sale area as well as floral arrangements, along with some experts to offer advice on how to help your plants beat the heat.

“The Victoria Master Garden Association makes their home here and will have a table on site,” said Stacey.

Admission is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; children under 16 are free.

“Members of the HCP also get in for free so this is a great time to pick up a membership,” said Stacey, adding memberships run from $40 to $55.

In addition to the angle parking along Quail Road, there will also be parking in a field off of Beaver Road.

“There’s lots of signage and volunteers to help direct you,” said Stacey, who encourages guests to carpool.

editor@saanichnews.com

