Art Fest flies in Eagle Creek in View Royal

The Art Fest takes place on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Eagle Creek Village in View Royal. (iStock photo)

The Art Fest at Eagle Creek Village is an event designed to appeal to budding artists and families looking for a day of old-fashioned fun.

The fun gets underway between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Eagle Creek Village at the corner of Helmcken Road and Watkiss Way in View Royal.

The free event features retailer specials, arts and crafts activities, a meet and greet with local artists, and a contest to vote for a favourite piece of art, and a chance to win a prize pack valued at more than $500. There will also be a free musical instruments petting zoo hosted by Tom Lee Music.

The free event is a collaboration involving Eagle Creek Village, the Town of View Royal and supported by the West Shore Arts Council.

The event is a great opportunity for residents of View Royal and the surrounding areas to come and learn about art, meet the artists and learn about their creative process, said Meghan McCrea, community relations and marketing manager for Blackwood Partners Management Corporation, which provides asset and property management services for Eagle Creek Village.

“It’s being held rain or shine so bring your sunnies and sunscreen or umbrella and rain gear in case of inclement weather,” McCrea added.

“It will be a ton of fun and we We hope to see you there.”

Knacker’s Yard, a popular group of energetic young musicians, will be on hand performing their lively mix of Celtic and folk songs. Activities for the wee set include face painting, balloon twisting and a bouncy castle.

The first 100 kids 12 years of age and under will receive a free art kit.

