The Art Fest takes place on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Eagle Creek Village in View Royal. (iStock photo)

Art Fest flies in Eagle Creek in View Royal

Free art kit will be provided to first 100 kids

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

The Art Fest at Eagle Creek Village is an event designed to appeal to budding artists and families looking for a day of old-fashioned fun.

The fun gets underway between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Eagle Creek Village at the corner of Helmcken Road and Watkiss Way in View Royal.

The free event features retailer specials, arts and crafts activities, a meet and greet with local artists, and a contest to vote for a favourite piece of art, and a chance to win a prize pack valued at more than $500. There will also be a free musical instruments petting zoo hosted by Tom Lee Music.

The free event is a collaboration involving Eagle Creek Village, the Town of View Royal and supported by the West Shore Arts Council.

The event is a great opportunity for residents of View Royal and the surrounding areas to come and learn about art, meet the artists and learn about their creative process, said Meghan McCrea, community relations and marketing manager for Blackwood Partners Management Corporation, which provides asset and property management services for Eagle Creek Village.

“It’s being held rain or shine so bring your sunnies and sunscreen or umbrella and rain gear in case of inclement weather,” McCrea added.

“It will be a ton of fun and we We hope to see you there.”

Knacker’s Yard, a popular group of energetic young musicians, will be on hand performing their lively mix of Celtic and folk songs. Activities for the wee set include face painting, balloon twisting and a bouncy castle.

The first 100 kids 12 years of age and under will receive a free art kit.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Just Posted

Demand for private pot retail licenses appears to be a bust

As of August 30, LCRB has received 17 applications from Vancouver Island.

Cook Street Village condo project to become rental building

21 of 47 units will be available at rental rates below market value

City of Victoria wins environmental award for contentious bike lanes

Mayor Lisa Helps accepted a Climate and Energy Actions award from the BC Minister of Environment

WATCH: Beautiful Dunsmuir-made music fills Craigdarroch Castle

Long-hidden music of Elinor Dunsmuir performed, released on CD

Campers face ongoing discrimination after being displaced from Saanich

Large group of campers have now moved on to Rudd Park in Saanich, but how long will they stay?

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Lions thump Alouettes 32-14 for first road win of CFL season

B.C. picks up victory but loses QB Lulay to another injury

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Rifflandia, Terry Fox Run, Luxton Fair, Roller derby, Colwood Seaside Festival

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Police seize marijuana from an overdose prevention site: Advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

Most Read