Art in the Vinyard organizers seek donations ahead of June 2020 fundraiser

Everything from ‘previously loved’ prints to velvet Elvises and costume jewelry accepted

Art in the Vineyard organizers expect to have about 1,500 pieces of art on display at Starling Lane Vineyard in June. (Black Press Media file photo)

Art in the Vineyard organizers are seeking art donations ahead of the 2020 Prospect Lake District Community Association fundraiser.

On June 20, more than 1,500 donated pieces of art, collectibles and jewelry will be on display at the Starling Lane Vineyard on Old West Saanich Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Art in the Vineyard searching for forgotten treasures

Ahead of the event, Greater Victoria residents are being asked to dig through their closets, attics and crawlspaces to see if they have any “previously loved” pieces of art, collectibles and jewelry that have been collecting dust. The items will be displayed at the fundraiser to be purchased by someone who can give them new life.

Everything from unframed prints and posters to paint-by-numbers, velvet Elvises, statues and vintage jewelry will be accepted.

Aside from the contributed art, there will be 30 artist and artisan booths scattered throughout the property. Attendees will be invited to stroll through the English country gardens to peruse the art, enjoy drinks at the beer and wine gardens and partake in a country lunch in the old winery building.

READ ALSO: Saanich adds locked gate to Prospect Lake boat launch

In 2018, Art in the Vineyard raised $18,000 for the community association and upgrades to the heritage Prospect Lake Hall – one of the few remaining community-owned and managed halls in B.C. Organizers hope to raise $20,000 at the 2020 event.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit the Facebook event page. To arrange donation drop-offs, contact Jackie Wrinch at jackie.wrinch@shaw.ca or 250-479-4769, and to volunteer at the fundraiser, contact Barbara Newton at banewt@shaw.ca.

Most Read