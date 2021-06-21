Artistic mural at Uptown brings creativity, fun to summer shoppers in Saanich

Road installation the largest of its kind in Greater Victoria

Rachel Rivera (left) and Claire Ouchi are a dynamic art duo known as the WKNDRS. The two painted the new road mural at Uptown. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

‘Promoting Artists and Redefining Kulture’ (PARK) has teamed up with Uptown to bring shoppers an artistic road mural on the shopping strip, located on the main level.

The vibrant road mural stretches 150 feet – one of the largest of its kind in Greater Victoria.

The mural mixes tropical colours and patterns and was designed and hand-painted by Vancouver artists Rachel Rivera and Claire Ouchi, a duo known as the WKNDRS.

“Something that is really important in the work that we create as a collaborative duo is having that optimistic esthetic, we want them to leave feeling inspired and positive,” said Ouchi.

There will also be games offered to Uptown shoppers where the mural is, including hopscotch, hurdle jumping, and a track where participants can race to the finish line.

“The idea is live every day like the weekend,” said Rivera, adding the mural is inspired by their brand, emphasizing that the immersive space is all about community, fun and happiness.

Uptown staff said physical distancing requirements are in place and any necessary cleaning protocols have been implemented as people enjoy this vibrant, summer installation.

