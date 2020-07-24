Flo-Elle Watson and Sue Leather are two of four artists who will host a Boulevard Art Show and Sale on Saturday, July 25, in the 1800-block of St. Ann Street in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Artists host boulevard show in Oak Bay

Four artists will display their work Saturday on St. Ann Street

With so many summer events cancelled this year, Flo-Elle Watson decided to host one of her own.

Watson has been part of the annual Bowker Brush Up and the Oak Bay Community Artists Society. This weekend, she’ll use the front section of her yard to help host the St. Ann Street Boulevard Art Show and Sale.

It’s smaller, with four artists stationed on the boulevards of Watson’s yard and the boulevard of Pauline Ford, who lives directly across. The Harmony Junkies, a local band that played their first public gig in June, will play.

“This way we can follow social distancing measures,” Watson said. “We’ll have a hand sanitizing station there for anyone who wants to use it.”

READ ALSO: Talking art at the Bowker Creek Brush Up

Ford is not one of the artists but is instead supporting the event as a host.

Artists include Linda Rajotte’s silver jewelry, Joan Turner’s acrylics, Sue Leather’s acrylics and Watson’s painted works as well as porcelain from the kiln. They come from Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria.

“We did this in June without media and it was successful so we’ll do it again,” Watson said. “A lot of people came on bikes but also drove and walked.

“We are also trying to do something in September in lieu of the cancelled Bowker Creek Brush Up event. But we’re not sure how we’ll hold it yet.”

The St. Ann Street Boulevard Art Show and Sale is in the 1800-block of St. Ann St. from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

