Artists with Disabilities Showcase returns for seventh year

From 3D origami and mixed media collages to welding and textiles, the annual Artists with Disabilities Showcase is getting better with age.
Now in its seventh year, the Victoria Disability Resource Centre’s (VDRC) showcase exhibits artwork from 24 regional artists with disabilities at the Flux Media Gallery – next door to VRDC headquarters.
“We thought it would be a really great, accessible, inclusive way to allow people with disabilities to show their artwork,” says Wendy Cox, VDRC executive director. “Artists with disabilities, I think, aren’t very well represented in the community.”
Held in conjunction with the United Nations’ International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, the three-day event invites in the public for a free viewing of the exhibit’s interactive, thought-provoking and detail-oriented pieces, including a 3D origami piece by Camosun College student Brayden Hrycun.
Lee Chan, artist and VDRC board member, says a lot of people never get to show off their work – especially when they have disabilities that might hold them back. “‘I know how difficult it is for people who are marginalized,” he says. “The calibre of work here is amazing. It’s getting better every year. It’s lots of fun.”
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.