Clockwise from top left, six of the 10 ArtsAlive sculptures on display around Oak Bay for 2019, Ebb and Flow (Russell Pap), Me and My Quiet Thoughts (Wan-Li Lin and Roger Chen), Jelly (Nathan Smith), Reflect and Connect (William Frymire), Portal (Heather Passmore), Where We Come Together (Jim Unger). (District of Oak Bay photos)

ArtsAlive voting begins Thursday in Oak Bay

Residents can vote for the 2019 ArtsAlive top prize

Oak Bay residents can vote for their favourite 2019 piece of public art starting Thursday.

The ArtsAlive ballot boxes will be posted at Oak Bay Avenue near Wilmot Place, Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Monterey Recreation Centre, Windsor Pavilion, Estevan Village at Musgrave Street and Willows Beach Esplanade at Estevan Avenue.

ArtsAlive 2019 sculptures are up in Oak Bay

The ArtsAlive Oak Bay 2019 sculptures are the Winds of Time by Linda Lindsay at the Pharmasave crosswalk, Reflect and Connect by William Frymire at MacNeill Bay, Ebb and Flow by Russell Papp at Haynes Park, Harmony Humpbacks by Daniel Cline at Nicholas Randall Corner, Dreams Can Come True by David Hunwick at Vis a Vis, Me and My Quiet Thoughts by Wan-Li Lin and Roger Chen at Monterey Centre sidewalk, Jelly by Nathan Smith at Hampshire Road and Oak Bay Avenue, Portal by Heather Passmore at Willows Beach, Connected by Paul Reimer at Pure Vanilla and Where We Come Together in Estevan Village.

ArtsAlive’s painted pianos also return this year, painted and played on by local artists Gillian Redwood, Robert Amos, Jennifer McIntyre, Christine Gollner, Sherry Tompalski and senior art students from St. Michaels University School.

They’ll be installed at Loon Bay Park, Estevan Village, McNeill Bay, Turkey Head Walkway, Cattle Point, Willows Beach and Oak Bay Village (during Arts and Culture Days in August).

