Athletes return to friendly battle at table tennis tournament in Oak Bay

Two teams took to the tables in July to determine which centre would take the title after a two-year hiatus in their annual friendship tournament.
The Monterey Table Tennis Club hosted the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ (Silver Threads) Association July 16. The event dates back to 2009 as a friendly rivalry between the clubs. The clubs know each other well the Victoria club has been practising recently at Monterey Recreation Centre as the team currently lacks a facility.
“Table tennis is a wonderful way to link people of all ages, ethnicity, nationalities and genders. We are thrilled the friendship games are back,” club representative Owen Toop said.
The tourney was deemed a win for all, with fun, energy and a win for each club, the Victoria team took the men’s title and Monterey the ladies.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.