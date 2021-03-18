Auction helps fund cancer treatment for Metchosin woman

Kara Sorensen was diagnosed with lung cancer in July, after experiencing symptoms of discomfort in her left shoulder. An online auction has been started on Sorensen’s behalf, and has so far raised over $10,000 of it’s $20,000 goal. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)

Online auction runs until March 20, features wide variety of unique gifts to bid on

An auction has been launched to help raise money for a Metchosin woman battling lung cancer.

Kara Sorensen was diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2020, after feeling discomfort in her left shoulder. She has taken a holistic approach, working with naturopaths, acupuncturists, and massage therapists, along with receiving a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments.

After four rounds of chemotherapy, Sorensen was disappointed to discover the treatments were not successful, and the cancer progressed. The mass has spread to the lining of her left lung, which has resulted in fluid building up in the pleural cavity.

“Because of the pleural involvement, it is considered advanced and inoperable,” said Sorensen.

With help from her community, she has now travelled to Germany to receive specialized treatment. A GoFundMe page was started on Sorensen’s behalf, and has so far raised over $100,000 of its $250,000 goal.

Sorensen’s friend, Dayna Christ-Rowling, further organized the auction to help raise more funds. The online event will run until March 20, and is aiming to raise $20,000.

The auction features a wide range of unique, donated items for people to bid on, including art work, jewelry, stays in Airbnbs, health consultations, guitar lessons, gift baskets, a fly fishing adventure, golf passes, crafts, home appliances, beer and wine tastings, an outdoor movie night, yoga equipment, gift cards and more.

“It’s really fantastic, some donations have even come in from Costa Rica, Germany and Mexico,” said Christ-Rowling.

“I feel really positive. Kara has spent her life helping people – she does massage, yoga, runs retreats, and helps people heal themselves. She has helped everyone she touches, so everyone in her world wants to give back to her.”

To view the auction, please visit 32auctions.com. To donate to Kara’s GoFundMe, please visit gofundme.com/f/help-kara-sorensen-heal.

