Selfie of a selfie at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Photo by Simon de Laat)

Selfie of a selfie at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Photo by Simon de Laat)

Audio-visual mastery has put Island man on the front lines of politics and pop culture

DeLaat’s resume includes Super Mario, the B.C. Legislature, David Suzuki and international hockey

Accentuating the senses – specifically, sight and sound – has always given Simon de Laat a sense of pride.

DeLaat has become a Vancouver Island audio-visual master throughout his various impressive career opportunities working on video games, live concert and sporting event venues and TV broadcasts, helping to provide the magic touches that create a wonderful experience for the audience.

“We were hired to build the entire video system at the Save-On Arena for the Victoria Royals, and Simon has been their game day producer since day one and some 350+ games later,” his business partner for the past decade, Doug Dulmage explained. “Plus, he’s also worked as video engineer on most of the Rock the Shores concerts, concerts on the mainland, and he’s now working as a media/audio engineer at the legislature. And in between all that he’s also traveled all over the world.

“Simon is a really great guy, I was newly semi-retired when I met him and we went to work building the broadcast control room at the arena and he’s done a brilliant job herding our 20+ video crew on Royals game days, plus any other events – World Juniors, WHL Playoffs, concerts, etc.”

Born in Vancouver, de Laat and his family – single mom and two sisters – moved around a lot during his early years before settling in Chemainus. An introduction to a multi-media course in de Laat’s senior years in high school caught his attention.

“That really spoke to me,” he indicated. “I took that course and it’s fairly close to what I ended up doing work-wise.”

An anti-smoking video entered by de Laat and a classmate in an Island-wide high school contest made the top 10, culminating in a screening of all the finalists in Courtenay.

After high school graduation, de Laat enrolled in the Vancouver Film School. He enjoyed music scoring for film while he was there and started getting into the technical side. He got a job at Next Level Games, located on Homer Street in Vancouver, on a six-month contract. The company’s main claim to fame then was working on Nintendo’s Super Mario Strikers.

“I was creating sound effects for the game,” de Laat pointed out. “I was one of only two sound designers for the game.”

As someone who wasn’t a big video game fan, it really intrigued him how to make sounds for things like shells popping out of the ground. It went way beyond basic sound effects.

As much as he enjoyed the job, “I was kind of realizing it wasn’t the long-term career for me,” de Laat said.

He was offered a position as an audio-visual technician on a 34-day, 38-stop tour across the country with the David Suzuki Foundation and jumped at the chance.

“At each stop, I would set up a video booth and we would set up all the interviews with people,” de Laat explained. “I’d been a big fan of David Suzuki when I was growing up.”

The tour included the memorable experience of working at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto during a Barenaked Ladies concert with 15,000 people in attendance.

De Laat then went to work for S.W. Audio Visual full-time at the company’s Kelowna branch. He was the lead audio and video technician working concerts and sports events.

David Wohland and Jared Smith of Chemainus were roommates of his in Kelowna. They collaborated on a waxing video – yes, a waxing video of hairy Smith in four different ways – that brought them their 15 minutes of fame.

The hilarious video was sent to America’s Funniest Home Videos and caught the attention of the show’s producers, earning de Laat and friends an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles. They appeared at the season premiere, chatted with host Tom Bergeron on stage and “they played our whole video,” de Laat noted.

After three years in Kelowna, de Laat moved over to S.W.’s Victoria office and had eight solid years with the company overall. He starting doing freelance work as well in Victoria after relocating that has included the affiliation with the Royals hockey team.

“I had the role and still do to this day to oversee the audio-visual production at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre,” de Laat explained. “Being someone who was into hockey growing up, it was the perfect gig.”

Experience with press conferences and government type work led de Laat to apply for a job at the legislature that was successful. Only a year after completely freelancing, he started part time as a console operator in the audio department and is still doing a lot of contract work.

Since February, he’s been working full time on the TV broadcast side of the legislature as a broadcast operations technician. He technically works for the Legislative Assembly, not the government.

“I’m incredibly lucky, the event industry has been one of the hardest hit industries by COVID,” summed up de Laat.

“I like to think I have a pretty well-rounded skill set at this point. I’m very happy where I’m at these days.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Related story: Work of Art a coup for The Q when he’s in the Zone

Roy Henry Vickers and Lizzie Snow release second collaborative artwork

SchoolsVisual ArtsWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Simon de Laat and members of his high school band Shifty looking, well, rather shifty. From left: Scott Nicol, Simon de Laat, Tanner Goulet, Trevor Kornet. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat and members of his high school band Shifty looking, well, rather shifty. From left: Scott Nicol, Simon de Laat, Tanner Goulet, Trevor Kornet. (Photo submitted)

Working at the Legislature control room is Simon de Laat’s current job. (Photo by Ian Battle)

Working at the Legislature control room is Simon de Laat’s current job. (Photo by Ian Battle)

Simon de Laat, right, and the guys with makeup applied, ready to go on set of America’s Funniest Home Videos. From left: Jared Smith, David Wohland, de Laat. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat, right, and the guys with makeup applied, ready to go on set of America’s Funniest Home Videos. From left: Jared Smith, David Wohland, de Laat. (Photo submitted)

Having a beer on the road with David Suzuki. (Photo submitted)

Having a beer on the road with David Suzuki. (Photo submitted)

Doug Dulmage, right, with Simon de Laat at the crew awards dinner. De Laat said the crew for the Royals hockey games and other events at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre does a year-end crew dinner and the awards are done among themselves. “I think every crew member received an award as I recall,” laughed de Laat. “Doug’s award was given for something along the lines of him being a technical wizard.” (Photo by Brian Kuraitis)

Doug Dulmage, right, with Simon de Laat at the crew awards dinner. De Laat said the crew for the Royals hockey games and other events at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre does a year-end crew dinner and the awards are done among themselves. “I think every crew member received an award as I recall,” laughed de Laat. “Doug’s award was given for something along the lines of him being a technical wizard.” (Photo by Brian Kuraitis)

Fuller Lake hockey playing days with Simon de Laat, third from left in the front row, looking over at Darcy Stanton. (Photo submitted)

Fuller Lake hockey playing days with Simon de Laat, third from left in the front row, looking over at Darcy Stanton. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat keeping some famous company alongside Rick Mercer and David Suzuki. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat keeping some famous company alongside Rick Mercer and David Suzuki. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat doing his thing, operating behind the scenes for Rock The Shores. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat doing his thing, operating behind the scenes for Rock The Shores. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat’s Pon the Rebel profile photo. (Photo submitted)

Simon de Laat’s Pon the Rebel profile photo. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
$5,000 bursary lessens financial load for Camosun College student

Just Posted

Sidney resident Ken White, standing in front of the proposed site for a 23-metre-tall warehouse on lands governed by the Victoria Airport Authority, says he is concerned about the potential of the warehouse to create additional congestion, but reserves final judgment about the appearance until learning more. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Neighbours stunned by massive warehouse proposed near Victoria airport

Jahn Place resident Ron Creelman says it ‘sucks’ and plans to move

Saidi Mader (wearing white) and other Victoria High School students rehearse for their Urinetown musical that will from May 19 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Victoria High School)
Victoria High flushing theatre conventions with Urinetown musical

The humorous show streams online May 19 to 22

Working at the Legislature control room is Simon de Laat’s current job and requires a great deal of technical know-how. (Photo by Ian Battle)
Audio-visual mastery has put Island man on the front lines of politics and pop culture

DeLaat’s resume includes Super Mario, the B.C. Legislature, David Suzuki and international hockey

Advocates working to secure the purchase of the Kings Road greenspace in Saanich have been granted a one-year fundraising extension to raise the required $2.75 million. (Image via Mayor’s Standing Committee on Fundraising for Kings Road Community Nature Green Space presentation)
Saanich extends deadline for Kings Park fundraiser, holds off on contributing $1.75 million

District to call on Oak Bay, Victoria to contribute to establishing sub-regional park

Victoria police recovered this paddle board near Esquimalt Gorge Park and are looking for its owner. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Without a paddle (board)?

Victoria police looking for paddle board’s owner after it was recovered from Esquimalt Gorge Park

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Most Read