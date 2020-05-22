Award-winning environmental doc screened for free

Sooke’s Awareness Film Night moviegoers invited to a virtual screening of A Need to Grow

Awareness Film Night supporters are invited to a virtual screening of A Need to Grow on June 3 at 7 p.m.

The Need to Grow was originally slated for Awareness Film Night’s annual Farm and Film Gala in April.

The film is available for free viewing online for five days for Awareness Film Night moviegoers.

Can we feed the world without destroying the Earth? That’s the question award-winning environmental documentary, The Need To Grow, attempts to answer by following the lives of activists and innovators in the food movement and taking a look at cutting edge technologies that can fix “our broken food system and regenerate our planet’s dying soils.”

According to the film, the planet has lost a third of its farmable soil in the last 40 years and we have an estimated 60 years of farmable soil left on the planet, mostly due to unsustainable agriculture.

The Need To Grow delivers research on why soils are so important to our ecosystem — it reveals not only the potential of localized food production models that work with nature, but more importantly, reveals our potential as active participants in an interconnected biosphere to become a planetary force to restore the Earth.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, The Need To Grow has won Best Documentary at Sonoma International Festival and Beaufort International Film Festival, and Best Environmental Documentary at Sedona International Festival.

Post-screening discussion is invited on the AFN facebook page: www.facebook.com/AwarenessFilmNight. Check out the trailer: www.earthconsciouslife.org/theneedtogrow.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria crafters share their isolation creations

Just Posted

Boat sinks during ‘suspicious fire’ on Gorge Waterway in Victoria

Police say it is unclear if there were injuries

Metchosin farm market adapts as more people buy local

Molly Buchanan of Parry Bay Farm Market says people should continue to support local farmers

Greater Victoria gas prices dip to lows not seen since February 2016

Average monthly gas prices haven’t consistently been below $1 since 2009

‘Come back downtown:’ Victoria Chamber of Commerce encourages public to support businesses

CEO Catherine Holt says businesses navigating lack of tourism, new protocols

Pedestrian counters in Sidney pick up increased activity

The pedestrian count at one location rose almost 25 per cent on May 19

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

Island resident shares lotto win with best friend

The two will soon celebrate their $2-million win together from the BC/49 draw

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Most Read