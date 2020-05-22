Award-winning environmental doc screened for free

Sooke’s Awareness Film Night moviegoers invited to a virtual screening of A Need to Grow

Awareness Film Night supporters are invited to a virtual screening of A Need to Grow on June 3 at 7 p.m.

The Need to Grow was originally slated for Awareness Film Night’s annual Farm and Film Gala in April.

The film is available for free viewing online for five days for Awareness Film Night moviegoers.

Can we feed the world without destroying the Earth? That’s the question award-winning environmental documentary, The Need To Grow, attempts to answer by following the lives of activists and innovators in the food movement and taking a look at cutting edge technologies that can fix “our broken food system and regenerate our planet’s dying soils.”

According to the film, the planet has lost a third of its farmable soil in the last 40 years and we have an estimated 60 years of farmable soil left on the planet, mostly due to unsustainable agriculture.

The Need To Grow delivers research on why soils are so important to our ecosystem — it reveals not only the potential of localized food production models that work with nature, but more importantly, reveals our potential as active participants in an interconnected biosphere to become a planetary force to restore the Earth.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, The Need To Grow has won Best Documentary at Sonoma International Festival and Beaufort International Film Festival, and Best Environmental Documentary at Sedona International Festival.

Post-screening discussion is invited on the AFN facebook page: www.facebook.com/AwarenessFilmNight. Check out the trailer: www.earthconsciouslife.org/theneedtogrow.



