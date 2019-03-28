The event will also cover the beer-making history of women, who traditionally had the role of making ale.(Axe and Barrel Brewing photo)

Axe and Barrel hosts beer social for women

Women invited to attend an approachable entry point into brewing different beers

A Langford brewery invites women who are looking to open a door into the craft beer universe to drink, socialize and learn more about the brewing process this weekend.

Organizer and front house staff at the Axe and Barrel, Kiera Louis says the idea for the Ladies Beer Social came about when she noticed the bar’s clientele tends to be predominantly male.

“I thought I’d make an event that would be accessible to everyone and try to do beers in an environment where you can meet other women, hang out – there’s no pressure,” she said, adding, “It can seem intimidating I guess, a woman getting into beer, just because you don’t know where to start you don’t know if you like it.”

Gaining an interest in something new is always easier if you have someone to pull you in, Louis says. “My dad got me into beer, and I wanna do that for other women as well.”

Patrons may expect to go on a brewery tour that takes them through the entire brewing process and hang out in a social atmosphere. There will be appetizers served from the pub next door and beers on tap to try.

A ticket costs $20. The event runs from Sunday, March 31 from noon to 2:30 p.m.. The Axe and Barrel Brewery Lounge is located at 2323 Millstream Rd. in Langford.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

