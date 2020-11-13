B.C’s top Indigenous affordable housing provider asking for holiday donations

Organization handed out $15,000 worth of gift cards during Christmas in 2019

Is giving as good as receiving? M’akola Housing Society hopes Greater Victoria residents agree as it launches its annual holiday gift program for Indigenous families living in affordable housing.

The Greater Victoria-based organization continues its gift card campaign, which hands out gift cards for grocery stores, restaurants and department stores to those who need it the most.

In 2019, the society handed out $15,000 worth of gift cards amongst 200 families. This year, the goal is $20,000.

According to CEO Kevin Albers, gifting is a way to show respect in many Indigenous cultures. He pointed out that the hope is to provide every M’akola home with a gift for Christmas.

M’akola Housing Society is the largest Indigenous affordable housing provider in B.C., serving more than 5,000 family members across the province.

Initially founded in 1984 by five Indigenous community members, the society continues to help Indigenous families living off-reserve secure affordable and appropriate housing. M’akola’s Group of Societies manages nearly 750 housing units across Vancouver Island.

Currently, construction is underway for eight new affordable rental homes built near Sooke’s Hope Centre, a 25-unit development. Built-in 2014, the four-storey building provides affordable housing options for Aboriginal youth and adults who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The society said you can specify your donation to a specific family within a particular city or housing project. Donations are accepted until Dec. 5.

Those interested in donating towards a purchase of a gift card can head over to www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/makola-housing-society/campaign/tenant-holiday-gift-fund/.

