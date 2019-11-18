Ken Thompson, left, and Bryan Allan, of Emco HVAC Victoria are growing out their moustaches for their Movember BBQ event. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Barbecue cooks up benefits for Movember foundation

Father’s battle with prostate cancer encourages Victoria man to support the cause

Ken Thompson didn’t fully realize how important Movember was to him until his father was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2012.

At the age of 60, Brett Thompson was given 12 to 18 months to live, but months turned into years and he kept fighting.

“My dad never looked at his predicted lifespan as a countdown,” Thompson said.

“He took it day by day. He ended up doing three or four rounds of chemotherapy. Seeing his strength showed me that I needed to appreciate the present. You never know when your ticket is going to be called.”

After battling the disease for seven years, Thompson’s dad, Brett, died in October at the age of 67.

READ MORE: Vernon firefighters grow Mo’s

As Thompson and his family were cleaning up his father’s belongings, he found a box of cards that he and his sister had written when they were six and seven years old.

“I never thought he’d keep those things,” Thompson said. “He never seemed like that kind of person, but that box of cards brought back a lot of memories.”

Now, Thompson is honouring his father with a barbecue event, with all funds benefiting the Movember Foundation.

The Victoria man has raised over $5,000 since he first began participating in Movember back in 2009, but now he’s taking his fundraising efforts to another level.

The company he works for, Emco HVAC Victoria, is partnering with H.I. Mechanical and Vivid Solutions to host the event. This is the first time that they’re going big.

ALSO READ: 100 Mile House Fire department says no to razors in November for men’s health

In addition to burgers and hotdogs fresh off the grill, they’ll have a dunk tank and raffle prizes on-site. The grand prize includes four tickets to a Vancouver Canucks game against Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 16, accommodation at the Georgian Court Hotel, and BC Ferries vouchers.

Olympic View golf course is also offering 18 holes for two and 36 Pinnacle Gold balls as one of three door prizes.

If there’s anything Thompson has learned from his father, it’s the fact that he shouldn’t be stubborn when it comes to doctor visits.

“Once he was checked, it was too far down the line,” said Thompson. “Even if you feel fine, that’s not the point. Just because it’s not in your face doesn’t mean it isn’t something.”

The event takes place at Emco HVAC Victoria, 601 Boleskine Unit #5, on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No tickets are required. A $20 minimum donation is requested.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Global health leader works with First Nations on tobacco control

Just Posted

Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Victoria’s unemployment rate was 3.2 per cent in October

New gay pub to open in Victoria in the new year

The Vicious Poodle will be relaxed setting and host drag shows as well

Wastewater overflows lead to CRD warning at Greater Victoria beaches

Runoff may pose a health risk, CRD asks the public to stay out of the water in impacted areas

SD63 strike officially ends with union’s vote to accept agreement

More than 7,000 Saanich and Peninsula students back to school Monday

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show seeks vendors that fit the new green theme

Home and Garden Expo to focus on sustainability, green living, energy efficiency for first time

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

Most Read