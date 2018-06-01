Avid birders Liam Singh, left, and Rick Schortinghuis look out over Esquimalt Lagoon while on an outing with the Victoria Natural History Society. (Ann Nightingale/File Photo)

Basic birding for beginners on the Saanich Peninsula

Event this Saturday at Island View Beach Regional Park

CENTRAL SAANICH — Have you ever wanted to bird watch?

This is a great time of year for birding, as courtship and territory disputes fill the air with song. Join a CRD Regional Parks naturalist to learn what to look for and how to use binoculars and field guides. Bring binoculars if you have them. A spotting scope is provided.

It’s happening Saturday June 2 from 9-11 a.m. at Island View Beach Regional Park, suitable for anyone over 8 years old. Meet at the grassy area adjacent ot the picnic shelter off Homathko Road. Please leave your pets at home.

Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events.

— Capital Regional District

Previous story
Refurbished antique pedal cars raise cash for Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

Annual TELUS Days of Giving event had local team volunteering in the dirt

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Lunar Transitions takes its place outside Oak Bay library

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read