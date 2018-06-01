Basic birding for beginners on the Saanich Peninsula

Avid birders Liam Singh, left, and Rick Schortinghuis look out over Esquimalt Lagoon while on an outing with the Victoria Natural History Society. (Ann Nightingale/File Photo)

CENTRAL SAANICH — Have you ever wanted to bird watch?

This is a great time of year for birding, as courtship and territory disputes fill the air with song. Join a CRD Regional Parks naturalist to learn what to look for and how to use binoculars and field guides. Bring binoculars if you have them. A spotting scope is provided.

It’s happening Saturday June 2 from 9-11 a.m. at Island View Beach Regional Park, suitable for anyone over 8 years old. Meet at the grassy area adjacent ot the picnic shelter off Homathko Road. Please leave your pets at home.

Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events.

— Capital Regional District