Two volunteers on the Bazan Bay beach cleanup. (Photo courtesy of Brian Koval)

Bazan Bay beach cleanup nets plastic, tires and an Atlantic lobster

Peninsula Streams Society and Sidney Rotary Club host beach cleanup

The Bazan Bay cleanup netted a large haul of plastic and garbage, leaving the shores trash free, to be enjoyed by beach-lovers.

Organized by the Peninsula Streams Society, and assisted by the Sidney Rotary Club, the July 6 cleanup saw 50 volunteers comb the beach picking up items and filling big bags with shoreline detritus.

ALSO READ: Island View Nursery under quarantine after single plant found with infected spores

There was a cool summer breeze, to ease the hot summer weather and volunteers patiently picked their way along two kilometres of shore, including pocket beaches in Sidney and at the mouth of Reay Creek.

Volunteers found a wide array of objects, including a few large tires, rope and an Atlantic Lobster, which won ‘most interesting item’ for the finder. Styrofoam, plastics, cigarette butts and beer cans were also scooped up and disposed of.

Brian Koval, assistant coordinator of the cleanup for the Peninsula Streams Society was grateful to the pickers who showed up. Many came with gloves and bags, ready to do their bit in revitalizing the Peninsula’s beaches.

“Thanks to all the dedicated volunteers who joined us and to those who clean beaches on their own. You are appreciated. Together, we can leave cleaner beaches for our future generations,” said Koval.

ALSO READ: Boat strikes responsible for East coast whale deaths – what’s causing B.C.’s whale deaths?

The Peninsula Streams Society is a well established environmental charity. It describes its goal as being to “achieve healthy aquatic habitats that supports self-sustaining populations of native species in both freshwater and marine environments. We accomplish this objective through research, restoration, innovative projects, public education and private land stewardship.”

The society’s next two beach cleanups take place on July 27 in Brentwood Bay from 9 a.m. until noon (meet at 819 Verdier Ave.) and on Aug. 24 at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin from 9 a.m. until noon (meet in the parking lot).


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The beachcombers after a successful day picking litter. (Photo courtesy of Brian Koval)

A group of volunteers find and remove a large tire. (Photo courtesy of Brian Koval)

Previous story
VIDEO: 2019 Bed Races on Beacon puts competitors ‘bed to bed’

Just Posted

Cougar continues to hunt for pets and small animals in Saanich’s Gorge Tillicum area

Police received ‘credible report’ of a cougar on Eldon Place near Rudd Park at around 6:15 a.m

Electric cargo bikes booming despite lack of incentives

Cargo bikes should get same incentives as electric cars, advocates say

SIPP seeks endorsement from Greater Victoria governments for feasibility study into food hub

Hub would be part of network aiming to expand domestic and international opportunities for agriculture

Risk of measles remains, two months after last confirmed Vancouver Island case

Immunization the only true protection: Island Health medical officer

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing cancelled

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 92 per cent full

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Shuswap resident’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

The housing report came a day ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision

Most Read