Bazan Bay beach cleanup nets plastic, tires and an Atlantic lobster

Two volunteers on the Bazan Bay beach cleanup. (Photo courtesy of Brian Koval)

The Bazan Bay cleanup netted a large haul of plastic and garbage, leaving the shores trash free, to be enjoyed by beach-lovers.

Organized by the Peninsula Streams Society, and assisted by the Sidney Rotary Club, the July 6 cleanup saw 50 volunteers comb the beach picking up items and filling big bags with shoreline detritus.

There was a cool summer breeze, to ease the hot summer weather and volunteers patiently picked their way along two kilometres of shore, including pocket beaches in Sidney and at the mouth of Reay Creek.

Volunteers found a wide array of objects, including a few large tires, rope and an Atlantic Lobster, which won ‘most interesting item’ for the finder. Styrofoam, plastics, cigarette butts and beer cans were also scooped up and disposed of.

Brian Koval, assistant coordinator of the cleanup for the Peninsula Streams Society was grateful to the pickers who showed up. Many came with gloves and bags, ready to do their bit in revitalizing the Peninsula’s beaches.

“Thanks to all the dedicated volunteers who joined us and to those who clean beaches on their own. You are appreciated. Together, we can leave cleaner beaches for our future generations,” said Koval.

The Peninsula Streams Society is a well established environmental charity. It describes its goal as being to “achieve healthy aquatic habitats that supports self-sustaining populations of native species in both freshwater and marine environments. We accomplish this objective through research, restoration, innovative projects, public education and private land stewardship.”

The society’s next two beach cleanups take place on July 27 in Brentwood Bay from 9 a.m. until noon (meet at 819 Verdier Ave.) and on Aug. 24 at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin from 9 a.m. until noon (meet in the parking lot).



The beachcombers after a successful day picking litter. (Photo courtesy of Brian Koval)