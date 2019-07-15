BC Aviation Museum invites public to tour the facilities

John Lewis is set to show off all the aircraft at the BC Aviatiown Museum’s open house on July 27. (Black Press Media file photo)

Airplane enthusiasts will be flying high with the news that BC Aviation Museum are holding their popular open house, this month.

The event happens annually, and will take place Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BC Aviation Museum, based on the outskirts of Victoria International Airport.

ALSO READ: Ambitious B.C. Aviation Museum need $10M to get iconic Lancaster back in the air

“This year, we will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of air operations at today’s Victoria International Airport, which began with the Canadian Forces’ base at Patricia Bay, in 1939,” said museum president John Lewis.

The open house will feature exhibits of vintage aircraft and military vehicles, including their replica Spitfire. It will also include military re-enactors as fighter aces, food and refreshments, as well as face painting and other activities to keep the kids entertained. Youth activities have been hits in the past, firing up the children’s imaginations and allowing the children to get up close to the giant machines. The museum have a range of pre and post World War Two planes and recently started work on restoring a Lancaster bomber. The iconic aircraft is likely to be restored to flight condition and was bought from an Ontario museum that had been working on it.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police respond to variety of crimes in May, from murder to mischief

The museum has a number of aircraft on display throughout the year, with staff on hand to offer questions. The museum is a large complex packed full of flying machines from throughout the 20th century and related paraphernalia. Some are in such good condition, they are almost air worthy and could fly again.

The museum is located at 1910 Norseman Rd. in North Saanich and admission is by donation. Added parking will be available at the nearby Rotary Park Field of Dreams.

For more information visit bcam.net.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter