In 2018, a barge moored next to smaller vessels involved in the BC Boat Show held exhibition space. (News Review file photo)

BC Boat show sails into Sidney

200 vessels are expected May 2 to 5 at Port Sidney Marina

Looking for a boat? The BC Boat Show is back in Sidney, May 2 to 5, with more than 200 to choose from.

The BC Boat Show is now the largest in-water boat show on the West Coast and is to be held at Port of Sidney Marina, after outgrowing its previous berth in Victoria.

The show, hosted by the non-profit British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association (BCYBA), includes certified yacht brokers on hand to talk to interested members of the public as well as buyers.

“All are welcome to attend the show,” says manager Steven Threadkell, who is expecting over 5,000 visitors.

“It’s a boat show for people. There will be a whole variety of boats, big and small, dinghys, paddleboards, for anyone interested in getting out on the water.”

BCYBA says all craft can be bought at the event and some brokers might offer special at-the-show deals.

Promotional literature promises that, “People attending the show over its four-day run can expect to spend many delightful hours touring the boats of their dreams, seeing the latest yachts both new and used, and witnessing many interesting demonstrations.”

As well as boats, there will be other marine related business displays such as boat yard services, navigation electronics, maritime equipment and nautical clothing. A floating food and beverage area will also feature.

ALSO READ: Coroners use new tool to crack mystery of the floating feet in the Salish Sea

Threadkell says BCYBA are pleased to be back in Sidney.

“It’s one of the primary jump-off locations for the southern Gulf islands. Sidney is beautiful and beautifully located.”

Concessions, online and multi-day discounts are available. The show runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets, $10, are available at the gate or at bcyba.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alzheimer’s walk in Victoria honours top fundraiser

Just Posted

University of Victoria honours newspaper entrepreneur David Black

Room for UVic business students now bears name Black Inn Classroom

BC Boat show sails into Sidney

200 vessels are expected May 2 to 5 at Port Sidney Marina

Alzheimer’s walk in Victoria honours top fundraiser

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place May 5 at Clover Point Park

Musical joy emerges from fiddling and singing

Joy of Life Festival at Alix Goolden Hall on May 3 and 4 offers both for audiences

Prepare for purple: First ever Pacific FC game starts at 4 p.m.

Fans, players preparing for Vancouver Island league inaugural game

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Most Read