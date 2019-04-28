BC Boat show sails into Sidney

200 vessels are expected May 2 to 5 at Port Sidney Marina

In 2018, a barge moored next to smaller vessels involved in the BC Boat Show held exhibition space. (News Review file photo)

Looking for a boat? The BC Boat Show is back in Sidney, May 2 to 5, with more than 200 to choose from.

The BC Boat Show is now the largest in-water boat show on the West Coast and is to be held at Port of Sidney Marina, after outgrowing its previous berth in Victoria.

The show, hosted by the non-profit British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association (BCYBA), includes certified yacht brokers on hand to talk to interested members of the public as well as buyers.

“All are welcome to attend the show,” says manager Steven Threadkell, who is expecting over 5,000 visitors.

“It’s a boat show for people. There will be a whole variety of boats, big and small, dinghys, paddleboards, for anyone interested in getting out on the water.”

BCYBA says all craft can be bought at the event and some brokers might offer special at-the-show deals.

Promotional literature promises that, “People attending the show over its four-day run can expect to spend many delightful hours touring the boats of their dreams, seeing the latest yachts both new and used, and witnessing many interesting demonstrations.”

As well as boats, there will be other marine related business displays such as boat yard services, navigation electronics, maritime equipment and nautical clothing. A floating food and beverage area will also feature.

Threadkell says BCYBA are pleased to be back in Sidney.

“It’s one of the primary jump-off locations for the southern Gulf islands. Sidney is beautiful and beautifully located.”

Concessions, online and multi-day discounts are available. The show runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets, $10, are available at the gate or at bcyba.com.

