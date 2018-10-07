During the one-day event, animals at the SPCA will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee. (Stock image/Pxhere)

BC SPCA offers half off adoption fees for province-wide event

‘Fall Head Over Tails in Love’ one-day adoption event at all branches

If you have considered adopting a pet from the SPCA, there is a one-day opportunity to adopt for half price.

The BC SPCA is holding the “Fall Head Over Tails in Love” one-day adoption event on Oct.13 at all their B.C. branches.

During this one-day event, animals at the SPCA will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee. Domestic animals, like dogs, cats, kittens, rats and rabbits will be eligible for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Discount rates for any farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis. The discount will be honoured at branches across the province where adoptable animals are staying.

RELATED: B.C. SPCA Wild ARC seeking donations to replace roofs

“Each one of our branches is committed to finding loving homes for these animals,” says Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home can be an exciting time for everyone involved. Our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will still be in effect for this event.”

In 2017, the BC SPCA found loving families for more than 15,000 animals.

“We want to make sure no animal is left behind, and this event in particular – a groundbreaking one for the BC SPCA – will allow us to help other vulnerable animals throughout the province,” Takhar said.

RELATED: BC SPCA praises City of Victoria for bylaw amendments

On Oct. 13, 2018, adoption fees on cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits, birds and small animals will be reduced by 50 per cent. Adoption fees vary by animal and by shelter. Find your local branch’s fees here.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Apple-Bee Festival Fun to the core

Just Posted

BC SPCA offers half off adoption fees for province-wide event

‘Fall Head Over Tails in Love’ one-day adoption event at all branches

Victoria Zombie Walk happening this weekend

The walk begins on Sunday Oct. 7 at Centennial Square

One third of Victoria’s homeless population identifies as Indigenous

Figure appears in the latest edition of Victoria’s Vital Signs published by the Victoria Foundation.

Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at GoodLife Marathon

Temporary cameras installed downtown for event

Four-time winner of the GoodLife Marathon set to defend title

Daniel Kipkoech hopes to make it five wins in a row at Victoria race

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

LETTER: Call for natural asset strategies to save money

B.C.’s municipal elections are an opportunity to consider that better management of natural assets could dramatically improve situation

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Most Read