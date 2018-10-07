BC SPCA offers half off adoption fees for province-wide event

During the one-day event, animals at the SPCA will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee. (Stock image/Pxhere)

If you have considered adopting a pet from the SPCA, there is a one-day opportunity to adopt for half price.

The BC SPCA is holding the “Fall Head Over Tails in Love” one-day adoption event on Oct.13 at all their B.C. branches.

During this one-day event, animals at the SPCA will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee. Domestic animals, like dogs, cats, kittens, rats and rabbits will be eligible for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Discount rates for any farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis. The discount will be honoured at branches across the province where adoptable animals are staying.

“Each one of our branches is committed to finding loving homes for these animals,” says Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home can be an exciting time for everyone involved. Our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will still be in effect for this event.”

In 2017, the BC SPCA found loving families for more than 15,000 animals.

“We want to make sure no animal is left behind, and this event in particular – a groundbreaking one for the BC SPCA – will allow us to help other vulnerable animals throughout the province,” Takhar said.

On Oct. 13, 2018, adoption fees on cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits, birds and small animals will be reduced by 50 per cent. Adoption fees vary by animal and by shelter. Find your local branch’s fees here.