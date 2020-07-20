BC Transit employee Alaaliyah Jariwala, left, hands out masks to residents at a bus stop outside of the legislature building in Victoria on July 20. BC transit launched a province-wide campaign that encourages transit users to wear a mask. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

BC Transit handed out masks at multiple Greater Victoria bus stops Monday morning.

The mask handout is part of a province-wide campaign BC Transit launched, “Together We Ride,” which encourages transit users to wear masks while on board transit buses, and have good bus etiquette.

BC Transit employees were handing out masks Monday morning at bus stops throughout Greater Victoria. The handout marks the launch of a province-wide campaign that encourages people to cover their faces while using transit. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

“The tag line ‘Together we ride’ reminds riders that safety is a collaborative effort and endeavors to foster an environment where riders are courteous and respectful,” stated BC Transit in a press release.

RELATED: BC Transit hands out free masks around Greater Victoria

“Although the wearing of face coverings is not currently mandatory, it can help promote a more comfortable transit experience for all as select sectors open up and people gradually return to engaging in some of the activities they did prior to the start of the pandemic.”

A employee of BC Transit estimated about 1,600 masks were to be handed out to residents on July 20. For more details about the campaign and additional safety measures visit ride.bctransit.com.

READ ALSO: CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitCoronavirusVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Transit hands out free masks around Greater Victoria
Next story
Greater Victoria cyclists to ‘Everest’ Bear Mountain Parkway to help KidSport

Just Posted

Greater Victoria cyclists to ‘Everest’ Bear Mountain Parkway to help KidSport

Jackson Bocksnick and Ethan Pauly plan to pedal big hill 62 times to match Everest’s elevation

Victoria airport officials confident with protocols, despite flight link to COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning measures meet provincial guidelines, departing passengers checked by airlines

Colwood park brush fire believed to be human-caused

Firefighters expect more calls for August long weekend

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

Delores Kachanoski bought her winning ticket at Petro-Canada in south Nanaimo

Dead black bear washes up on Thetis Island

Conservation officer determines it had been in the ocean for a long time

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

Most Read