BC Transit gives the community a voice ahead of Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day on March 18. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

BC Transit launches videos ahead of transit operator appreciation day

Community can share stories of thanks through online platform

BC Transit aims to show appreciation for its staff with a campaign calling on users to share their stories.

The organization launched an online platform where community members can share personal stories and well-wishes ahead of Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day on March 18.

This year’s gratitude campaign expands to include cleaners, dispatchers, maintenance workers, mechanics and others, said Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit.

“The people that drive our buses and support public transit across B.C. deserve our respect and appreciation, not just on this day, but every day,” Pinkerton said in a release.

BC Transit also produced videos highlighting some of the positive impacts staff have in their communities. A video showing how the company helps police in B.C. locate missing persons will be released on March 18. Residents can watch the videos at thanks.bctransit.com or share their own stories by registering.

Customers are encouraged to submit their thanks and appreciation on BC Transit’s social media channels using the hashtag #ThanksTransit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

