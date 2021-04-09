Beach fires are not permitted in Saanich but portable, gas-powered fire pits are welcome everywhere – including at municipal parks and beaches. (Pixabay)

Beach fires not cool in Saanich but gas-powered fire pits permitted

Respect others, bylaws while still enjoying an outdoor fire, firefighter says

Nice weather and restrictions on indoor gatherings are sure to push residents outdoors over the coming weeks and the Saanich Fire Department recommends portable, gas-powered fire pits which are welcome in municipal parks and beaches – wood fires are not.

Per the district’s fire prevention bylaw, wood-burning fires aren’t permitted at any time of year – whether they’re in fire pits, outdoor fireplaces or other wood-burning appliances.

Cooking appliances and outdoor heaters fuelled with propane, natural gas or charcoal briquettes are permitted everywhere including backyards and Saanich’s parks and beaches, said Lt. Insp. Sean Lillis of Saanich’s Fire Prevention Division. He added that gas-powered fire pits are preferable because they don’t produce smoke or sparks, and don’t leave a mess.

He noted that the department often receives calls about fires that end up being gas-powered and as soon as firefighters confirm there’s no wood fire on location, they turn around and head back to the station.

Beach fires are also not permitted in other nearby municipalities including Victoria, Oak Bay, Sidney and Central Saanich.

For more information on outdoor burning in Saanich, visit saanich.ca or contact the Fire Prevention Division at fireprevention@saanich.ca.

