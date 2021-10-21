Local Indigenous artist Rain Cabana-Boucher invites the community to participate in a mural art project to honour Indigenous children found, yet to be found, and those who won’t be found. (Photo courtesy of Brenda Weatherston)

Local Indigenous artist Rain Cabana-Boucher invites the community to participate in a mural art project to honour Indigenous children found, yet to be found, and those who won’t be found. (Photo courtesy of Brenda Weatherston)

Beaded daisies and art mural in Saanich will pay tribute to lost lives of Indigenous children

Beading reserved to Indigenous communities while all are welcome to participate in art mural

A community art project involving beaded daisies and a large mural is coming to the Saanich community in remembrance of the children lost to the residential school system.

The project, Laying Flowers, will run at the Cedar Hill Recreation, Arts Centre Main Gallery, and the Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) until Nov. 14.

Initiated by local Indigenous artist Rain Cabana-Boucher, the intention is to transform what began as an individual project into a community project.

While the beading portion is reserved for Indigenous communities, Cabana-Boucher is also facilitating a collaborative mural panel open to all.

Cabana-Boucher is holding weekly beading sessions for Indigenous community members at the VNFC and the mural will be on display at Cedar Hill.

Cabana-Boucher said that the mural will create a long-lasting awareness by encouraging educational dialogues in public spaces.

“A diverse range of people from all backgrounds and ages can participate in painting the mural. This will be a chance for everyone to share their grief and respect.”

Indigenous community members interested in beading daisies or learning how to bead at either location can contact the District of Saanich’s community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston, at 250-475-5557.

ALSO READ: Island First Nation collaborating with province on reconciliation efforts

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

art exhibitSaanich

Previous story
Sidney’s downtown to become spooktacular
Next story
Spooky week in Sooke for Halloween

Just Posted

Oceans director Hen van Dalen talks about the proof of their technology upon the return of Ocean Cleanup’s vessels to Ogden Point Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Ocean Cleanup makes first dent in eradicating Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Advocates are worried about how new development in the western communities could impact Aquifer 606. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore water source could be drained, polluted without proper monitoring, advocates warn

Discovery Coffee is one of five Greater Victoria businesses to join EACH+EVERY. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)
‘Naloxone on site’: Victoria businesses doing their part for harm reduction

Runners start the half marathon event in the 2021 Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk - Black Press Media))
Sooke athletes among more than 4,400 competing in Victoria Marathon races