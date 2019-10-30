Bear Mountain Holiday Home Tour a luxurious treat raising funds for charity

Rick Stiebel

The Holiday Home Tour at Bear Mountain Resort offers an inside look at the ultimate in luxurious homes while helping some local charities in need of a boost, especially as the holiday season approaches.

The tours begin with a reception at Westin Bear Mountain and hot chocolate and sweets. You can board a shuttle bus or enjoy a self-guided tour at leisure, with all proceeds assisting Our Place, the Mustard Seed and the Goldstream Food Bank. The popular event is presented by KC Custom Designs, Ecoasis Developments and the Westin Bear Mountain Resort.

This is the fourth year for the holiday tour, noted Cindy Scott with KC Custom Designs. Although it ran consecutively for the first three years, organizers decided to transition to every second year after the third. The tour raised more more than $38,000 in 2017.

“Many people and local businesses come together for this lovely community event,” Scott said. “It highlights the true meaning of Christmas by helping people that are less fortunate at this time of the year,” Scott said. “

The evening tour on Friday, Nov. 15 begins with a champagne reception. Light snacks and refreshments will be offered at each holiday home on the tour. The first shuttle bus leaves at 6:45 p.m., followed by another bus at 7. Tour guests will be dropped off at the Members Lounge at the Westin Bear Mountain for a glass of wine, charcuterie boards and an opportunity to bid on a great selection of silent auction items.

The tours on Saturday, Nov. 16 include a holiday beverage and baked goods at the Westin Bear Mountain. Tours begin at 11 a.m., with buses leaving every half hour on a first come, first served basis until the last bus at 3:30 p.m. Self-guided tours are an option as well, with home addresses and a map posted online and available at the Westin on the day of the event.

Take part in the silent auction, and get a head start on Christmas shopping with specials at the Pro Shop. Holiday Home Tour guests can also enjoy 15 per cent off on the day of the event by reserving lunch or dinner at the Westin Bear Mountain’s great selection of restaurants.

Tickets are available at EventBrite for $45 per person , with early bird tickets at $35 until Oct. 31 .

