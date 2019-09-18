Bears, racoons, seasonal safari on tap for CRD events

The Capital Regional District (CRD) will hold several public information events Sept. 21 to 24.

A bear necessities guided walk will be held on Sept. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m for ages five plus. The walk teaches people how to co-exist with bears, and learn what a black bear’s needs in life are. Meet at the kiosk in the Aylard Farm ( 288 Becher Bay Rd.) parking lot.

A rascally raccoon’s guided walk will be held on Sept. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m for all ages. Visitors will be lead on a raccoon trail for a day in the life. Meet at the grassy area adjacent to the picnic shelter in the Filter Beds parking lot off Beaver Lake Road.

A seasonal safari guided walk will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m for ages five and under. Participants will play games, look at leaves, and explore how bats, squirrels, bears, and more collect food in the fall and prepare for winter. Space is limited, so pre-register by Sept. 20. The event will be held at Francis/King Regional Park (Saanich).

READ ALSO: Man equipped with bear spray, tools caught in Oak Bay laundry room

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter