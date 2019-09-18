(Black Press Media stock image)

Bears, racoons, seasonal safari on tap for CRD events

Regional walks run Sept. 21 to 24

The Capital Regional District (CRD) will hold several public information events Sept. 21 to 24.

A bear necessities guided walk will be held on Sept. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m for ages five plus. The walk teaches people how to co-exist with bears, and learn what a black bear’s needs in life are. Meet at the kiosk in the Aylard Farm ( 288 Becher Bay Rd.) parking lot.

A rascally raccoon’s guided walk will be held on Sept. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m for all ages. Visitors will be lead on a raccoon trail for a day in the life. Meet at the grassy area adjacent to the picnic shelter in the Filter Beds parking lot off Beaver Lake Road.

A seasonal safari guided walk will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m for ages five and under. Participants will play games, look at leaves, and explore how bats, squirrels, bears, and more collect food in the fall and prepare for winter. Space is limited, so pre-register by Sept. 20. The event will be held at Francis/King Regional Park (Saanich).

READ ALSO: Man equipped with bear spray, tools caught in Oak Bay laundry room

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Some 5,000 residents on the Saanich Peninsula have signed up for alert system
Next story
Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Just Posted

VicPD arrests man allegedly armed with knife near Royal Jubilee Hospital

Man was arrested without incident

Saanich brings Uptown-Douglas Corridor draft plan to the public

Feedback from residents will help finalize the plan

Lane closures in effect on Island Highway in View Royal

Expect delays on Island Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jeff McArthur suspends Sooke council bid

Former Mountie second candidate to withdraw from race

Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

Driver faces charges of driving without due care and attention, no insurance for Monday’s crash

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

UPDATED: Hundreds gather to reflect and remember UVic students killed in bus crash

Campus community invited to reflect, support one another

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Most Read