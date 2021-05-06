Beckett memorial scholarship opens for applications from Greater Victoria

The memory of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett comes in many forms, including through a scholarship awarded annually by the Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission. (Courtesy RCMP)

High school students eyeing a career in law enforcement are being courted by the Capital Regional District’s Traffic Safety Commission.

For a fifth year, the commission is calling for applications for the $2,000 Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship. The award is given annually to a Greater Victoria post-secondary student based on academic achievement, financial need, community service and interest in pursuing a policing or law enforcement career.

Applications are accepted until June 25, with forms online at crdtrafficsafety.ca/cst-sarah-beckett-memorial-scholarship.

Beckett was killed in a crash while on duty in 2016. Later that year the commission began raising funds to create the scholarship, as a way to raise awareness of traffic safety issues and the community service provided by police.

