Royal Bay, Edward Milne, and Belmont secondary schools collected 43,880 items in total during 10,000 Tonight on Wednesday, Dec. 11. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Belmont, Royal Bay, Edward Milne high schools smash 10,000 Tonight goals

Nearly 14,000 more items collected than originally expected

The biggest food drive of the night on the West Shore once again surpassed expectations – almost 14,000 past their goal.

Royal Bay, Edward Milne, and Belmont secondary schools collected 43,880 items in total during 10,000 Tonight on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

“What’s so special about this year is that all three schools came together to have a collective total and not be pitted against each other,” said Ravi Parmar, Sooke School District board chair. “As a former Belmont student myself, it brings a smile to my face to see that this event has such a lasting impact in the community.”

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: West Shore students rally for 10,000 Tonight food drive

RELATED: Royal Bay students hope to break records for West Shore’s largest food drive

The event was originally launched 10 years ago at Belmont Secondary with the goal to collect 10,000 non-perishable food items, such as pasta sauce, cookies, and canned goods, in a single night. All donations go directly towards the Goldstream Food Bank and Sooke Food Bank.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria among the five B.C. hospitals Santa will visit Tuesday

Just Posted

Victoria among the five B.C. hospitals Santa will visit Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Victoria Distillers crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Classic Blue is the official colour of the year for 2020

UPDATE: Passenger in hospital after semi-truck rear-end collision

Pat Bay Highway traffic impacted for about two hours Monday

Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

Environmental, property, engineering and community disruption to blame

Sentencing delayed for escaped Metchosin prisoner

James Lee Busch, 42, will be back in court after creation of Indigenous offenders report

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Most Read