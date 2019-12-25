Belmont student collects bags of warm clothing for people in need

Austin Turner collected nine to 10 bags of winter clothing in one week

A Grade 12 student at Langford’s École Belmont Secondary School collected several bags of warm winter clothing for the community in a matter of days.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Turner is known to be a school prankster, according to Danny Martin, teacher leader of the Impact program.

Impact is a life skills program for students with disabilities and different learning challenges.

It supports them through high school and prepares them to head into the world of work or living independently.

“Austin said this season he wanted to do something where he’s giving back,” Martin said. “He came up with the idea of doing a ‘Winter Warmie’ drive and it was organized within days with the help of his educational assistants.”

Martin said the response from staff and students at Belmont was “incredible” with about nine or 10 bags full of items such as jackets, scarves, socks, hats and warm sweaters collected within one week.

The Metchosin Fire Department collected the donation and posed for photos with Austin.

“When the fire department came to pick everything up his face lit up,” Martin said.

“He’s so excited that he could give back to the community.”

Martin said Austin was also very grateful for the help from his educational assistants.

The Metchosin Fire Department will distribute the items to local homeless shelters and will also use them in-house to give items away when responding to calls.

“Austin would like to thank everyone involved and wish people in the local community a very happy Christmas,” Martin said.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Austin Turner, a grade 12 student at Ecole Belmont Secondary School, collected several bags of warm winter clothing for the Metchosin Fire Department to give to people in need. (Courtesy of Danny Martin)

Previous story
Claremont students gather gift cards for teens in need during the holidays
Next story
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria’s top images for 2019

Just Posted

Meet the Greater Victoria workers holding down the fort on Christmas Day

Local servers, first responders, taxi drivers and more come into work

Bateman Foundation reflects on 2019, looks ahead to the new year

The national charity shares its namesake’s passion for protecting nature

PHOTOS: Greater Victoria’s top images for 2019

A selection of the best photos from the year

Belmont student collects bags of warm clothing for people in need

Austin Turner collected nine to 10 bags of winter clothing in one week

At Christmas 1978, parents lined up to buy skateboards at the Saanich Skatewave

Revisiting the wonder and mystery of the Saanich Skatepark, buried and broken

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Police call survival of crash victim “a Christmas miracle”

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

Most Read