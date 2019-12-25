Belmont student collects bags of warm clothing for people in need

Austin Turner collected nine to 10 bags of winter clothing in one week

A Grade 12 student at Langford’s École Belmont Secondary School collected several bags of warm winter clothing for the community in a matter of days.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Turner is known to be a school prankster, according to Danny Martin, teacher leader of the Impact program.

Impact is a life skills program for students with disabilities and different learning challenges.

It supports them through high school and prepares them to head into the world of work or living independently.

“Austin said this season he wanted to do something where he’s giving back,” Martin said. “He came up with the idea of doing a ‘Winter Warmie’ drive and it was organized within days with the help of his educational assistants.”

Martin said the response from staff and students at Belmont was “incredible” with about nine or 10 bags full of items such as jackets, scarves, socks, hats and warm sweaters collected within one week.

The Metchosin Fire Department collected the donation and posed for photos with Austin.

“When the fire department came to pick everything up his face lit up,” Martin said.

“He’s so excited that he could give back to the community.”

Martin said Austin was also very grateful for the help from his educational assistants.

The Metchosin Fire Department will distribute the items to local homeless shelters and will also use them in-house to give items away when responding to calls.

“Austin would like to thank everyone involved and wish people in the local community a very happy Christmas,” Martin said.

