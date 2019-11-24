Belmont students will join Royal Bay and Edward Milne high schools in 10,000 Tonight, the largest non-perishable food drive on the West Shore, on Wednesday, Dec. 11. (Unsplash)

Belmont students prepare for return of West Shore’s largest food drive

10,000 Tonight takes place on Dec. 11 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Take a good look in your cupboards. Nearly everything on those shelves is what Belmont Secondary students are looking for.

Belmont will join Royal Bay and Edward Milne high schools in 10,000 Tonight, the largest non-perishable food drive on the West Shore, on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

This year, students at Belmont are doing their best to fix the wrongs of last year.

“No students volunteered in 2018 so the teachers had to step up,” said Keagan Tait, a member of the leadership team. “It wasn’t well organized and it made me want to get involved to make sure we take responsibility for how we help our community.”

READ MORE: Goldstream Food Bank on the search to fill Christmas hampers with toys

On the big day, volunteer students will drive around Langford, picking up non-perishable food donations along the way, such as canned goods, pasta noodles, cookies, and much more. As long as donations aren’t expired or dented, they will be accepted.

All food collected is then donated to the Goldstream Food Bank.

“We try to get around to every house in Langford, but depending on the number of volunteers we might not make it to each one,” said Mathew Wilson, another member of the leadership team.

Right now, they have nearly 100 volunteers, but they’re always looking for more.

ALSO READ: Black Press Media supports Truck Light Convoy with food collection boxes

If they don’t make it to your house, the students encourage residents to drop off their non-perishable donations at the school on Dec. 11 or directly to the Goldstream Food Bank.

The hope is to hit and surpass 30,000 items collected, with each school aiming at hitting 10,000 items. In April, Belmont held a similar food drive called Spring Out of Hunger, which raked in around 6,500 items.

“Without our help, the Goldstream Food Bank suffers,” said Jon Bell, another member of the leadership team. “They would have a tough time getting through the winter and the community would be in a rut. We’re so glad we can help make a small difference.”

10,000 Tonight takes place on Dec. 11 from 5 to 10 p.m throughout the West Shore communities.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
