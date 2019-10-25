Best of the West Shore Awards winners announced

The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) The Best of the West Shore Awards saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The 2019 Best of the WestShore awards took place at Olympic View Golf Club on Thursday night and hundreds of people attended the event to celebrate the community and its local businesses.

This year’s awards were the biggest yet with over 40,000 votes from the public cast across 44 categories. Last year there were over 30,000 votes.

The awards are brought to the community through a partnership between the Goldstream News Gazette and the WestShore Chamber of Commerce.

Here are this year’s winners and finalists.

Best Automotive Service

Winner: Belmont Collision

Second finalist: Fountain Tire Langford

Third finalist: Kal Tire Millstream

Best Bicycle Shop

Winner: WestShore Bicycles

Second finalist: Goldstream Bicycles

Third finalist: P M Bikes

Best Business

Winner: Cascadia Liquor – Colwood

Second finalist: Lighthouse Cake Company

Third finalist: Island Pet Source

Best Customer Service

Winner: Glenwood Meats

Second finalist: Cascadia Liquor – Langford

Third finalist: Cascadia Liquor – Eagle Creek Village

Best Dental Services

Winner: Colwood Dental Group

Second finalist: Parkway Dental

Third finalist: Westshore Dental Centre

Best Development/Home Builder

Winner: #MyBelmont Masterplan Community

Second finalist: Westhills Land Corp.

Third finalist: GableCraft Homes at Royal Bay

Best Ethnic Cuisine

Winner: Sizzling Tandoor

Second finalist: Three Gringos Mexican Grill

Third finalist: Original Pho

Best Fast Food Restaurant

Winner: Island Poke

Second finalist: Fatburger Langford

Third finalist: Freshii

Best Financial Services

Winner: Coast Capital Savings – Colwood

Second finalist: Freedom 55 Financial and Quadrus Investment Services

Third finalist: RBC Royal Bank Westshore Town Centre

Best First Nations Business/Entrepreneur

Winner: Indigenous Perspectives Society

Second finalist: M’akola Housing Society

Best Flower/Garden Shop

Winner: Brown’s The Floris Westshore

Second finalist: GardenWorks – Colwood

Third finalist: Thrifty Foods Colwood

Best for Breakfast

Winner: Floyd’s Diner

Second finalist: My Chosen Cafe

Third finalist: The Fountain Diner

Best for Entertainment

Winner: Western Speedway

Second finalist: Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas

Third finalist: Elements Casino Victoria

Best Golf Club

Winner: Olympic View Golf Club

Second finalist: The Westin Bear Mountain Gold Resort

Third finalist: Highland Pacific Golf

Best Grocery Store

Winner: Red Barn Market

Second finalist: Quality Foods View Royal

Third finalist: Thrifty Foods Colwood

Best Hair Salon or Barber Shop

Winner: BelleRose Salon & Wax Bar

Second finalist: Chatters Hair Beauty Salon

Third finalist: Kharma Salon

Best Home or Trade Services

Winner: Down to Earth Gardens, Landscape Design and Nursery

Second finalist: Thermal King Glass

Third finalist: West Bay Mechanical Ltd.

Best Independent Coffee Shop

Winner: Serious Coffee Millstream

Second finalist: Pilgrim Coffee Shop

Third finalist: Ponchos Cafe & Catering

Best Insurance

Winner: Maxxam Insurance Services

Second finalist: Coast Capital Insurance Services

Third finalist: Hub International Insurance Brokers

Best Legal Services

Winner: Dinning Hunter Jackson Law

Second finalist: Hemminger Law Group Westshore

Third finalist: ERA Law

Best Martial Arts

Winner: Clark’s Martial Arts

Second finalist: Canada’s Best Karate

Third finalist: Crusher Combat Sports

Third finalist: 9Round Langford

Best New Business

Winner: House of Boateng

Second finalist: Roller Skate Victoria

Third finalist: Beauty By Brooke

Best Place for Eye Care

Winner: Dr. Joslin, Dr. Morin & Associates

Second finalist: Eye Etiquette Optical

Third finalist: IRIS

Best Place for Fitness

Winner: YMCA-YWCA Westhills

Second finalist: West Shore Parks and Recreation

Third finalist: 9Round Langford

Best Place for Pet Services

Winner: Juan de Fuca Veterinary Clinic

Second finalist: Millstream Veterinary Hospital

Third finalist: Glenview Animal Hospital

Best Place to Buy a New/Used Vehicle

Winner: Galaxy Motors Victoria

Second finalist: Jim Pattison Subaru Victoria

Third finalist: Howie’s Car Coral

Best Place to Develop Your Child’s Potential

Winner: School District #62

Second finalist: Tumblebums Play Centre & Toy Shoppe

Third finalist: The Victoria Conservatory of Music (Westhills)

Best Professional Services

Winner: Westshore Women’s Business Network

Second finalist: Pemberton Holmes Westshore

Third finalist: Lori Frank Mediation & Consulting

Best Pub

Winner: The Rose Neighbourhood Public House

Second finalist: Bucky’s Taphouse

Third finalist: Four Mile House

Best Restaurant

Winner: My Chosen Cafe

Second finalist: Bin 4 Burger Lounge

Third finalist: Browns Socialhouse

Best Retailer

Winner: Cascadia Liquor – Langford

Second finalist: Lighthouse Cake Company

Third finalist: Capital Iron

Best Second Hand Shopping

Winner: Baja Rosi’s Consignment Cabana

Second finalist: WIN Resale Shop

Third finalist: Habitat for Humanity Victoria ReStore – Westshore

Best Spa/Aesthetics

Winner: Sante Spa Victoria

Second finalist: Spa A’lita

Third finalist: BelleRose Salon & Wax Bar

Best Storage

Winner: WestShore U-Lock Mini Storage

Second finalist: Millstream Self Storage

Third finalist: Adams Storage

Best Tech/IT Business

Winner: Gizmo’s Computers

Second finalist: London Drugs Tech Support & Services Colwood

Third finalist: Personal Protection Systems Inc. – The White Hatter

Best U-Brew/U-Wine

Winner: The Wine Maker

Second finalist: Island Brew Byou

Third finalist: Goldstream U-Brew

Best Wellness/Health Practice or Business

Winner: Colwood Back to Back Chiropractic Inc.

Second finalist: Mandala Centre for Health & Wellness

Third finalist: Float House Westshore

Best Yoga Studio

Winner: Yoga Lab Westshore

Second finalist: YMCA-YWCA Westhills

Third finalist: Bella Yoga Studio

Favourite Local Sports Team

Winner: Victoria Shamrocks

Second finalist: Pacific FC

Third finalist: Victoria Grizzlies

Favourite Non-Profit

Winner: Wild ARC

Second finalist: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 (Langford)

Third finalist: Pacific Centre Family Services Association

