Best of the West Shore Awards winners announced

The 2019 Best of the WestShore awards took place at Olympic View Golf Club on Thursday night and hundreds of people attended the event to celebrate the community and its local businesses.
This year’s awards were the biggest yet with over 40,000 votes from the public cast across 44 categories. Last year there were over 30,000 votes.
The awards are brought to the community through a partnership between the Goldstream News Gazette and the WestShore Chamber of Commerce.
Here are this year’s winners and finalists.
Best Automotive Service
Winner: Belmont Collision
Second finalist: Fountain Tire Langford
Third finalist: Kal Tire Millstream
Best Bicycle Shop
Winner: WestShore Bicycles
Second finalist: Goldstream Bicycles
Third finalist: P M Bikes
Best Business
Winner: Cascadia Liquor – Colwood
Second finalist: Lighthouse Cake Company
Third finalist: Island Pet Source
Best Customer Service
Winner: Glenwood Meats
Second finalist: Cascadia Liquor – Langford
Third finalist: Cascadia Liquor – Eagle Creek Village
Best Dental Services
Winner: Colwood Dental Group
Second finalist: Parkway Dental
Third finalist: Westshore Dental Centre
Best Development/Home Builder
Winner: #MyBelmont Masterplan Community
Second finalist: Westhills Land Corp.
Third finalist: GableCraft Homes at Royal Bay
Best Ethnic Cuisine
Winner: Sizzling Tandoor
Second finalist: Three Gringos Mexican Grill
Third finalist: Original Pho
Best Fast Food Restaurant
Winner: Island Poke
Second finalist: Fatburger Langford
Third finalist: Freshii
Best Financial Services
Winner: Coast Capital Savings – Colwood
Second finalist: Freedom 55 Financial and Quadrus Investment Services
Third finalist: RBC Royal Bank Westshore Town Centre
Best First Nations Business/Entrepreneur
Winner: Indigenous Perspectives Society
Second finalist: M’akola Housing Society
Best Flower/Garden Shop
Winner: Brown’s The Floris Westshore
Second finalist: GardenWorks – Colwood
Third finalist: Thrifty Foods Colwood
Best for Breakfast
Winner: Floyd’s Diner
Second finalist: My Chosen Cafe
Third finalist: The Fountain Diner
Best for Entertainment
Winner: Western Speedway
Second finalist: Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas
Third finalist: Elements Casino Victoria
Best Golf Club
Winner: Olympic View Golf Club
Second finalist: The Westin Bear Mountain Gold Resort
Third finalist: Highland Pacific Golf
Best Grocery Store
Winner: Red Barn Market
Second finalist: Quality Foods View Royal
Third finalist: Thrifty Foods Colwood
Best Hair Salon or Barber Shop
Winner: BelleRose Salon & Wax Bar
Second finalist: Chatters Hair Beauty Salon
Third finalist: Kharma Salon
Best Home or Trade Services
Winner: Down to Earth Gardens, Landscape Design and Nursery
Second finalist: Thermal King Glass
Third finalist: West Bay Mechanical Ltd.
Best Independent Coffee Shop
Winner: Serious Coffee Millstream
Second finalist: Pilgrim Coffee Shop
Third finalist: Ponchos Cafe & Catering
Best Insurance
Winner: Maxxam Insurance Services
Second finalist: Coast Capital Insurance Services
Third finalist: Hub International Insurance Brokers
Best Legal Services
Winner: Dinning Hunter Jackson Law
Second finalist: Hemminger Law Group Westshore
Third finalist: ERA Law
Best Martial Arts
Winner: Clark’s Martial Arts
Second finalist: Canada’s Best Karate
Third finalist: Crusher Combat Sports
Third finalist: 9Round Langford
Best New Business
Winner: House of Boateng
Second finalist: Roller Skate Victoria
Third finalist: Beauty By Brooke
Best Place for Eye Care
Winner: Dr. Joslin, Dr. Morin & Associates
Second finalist: Eye Etiquette Optical
Third finalist: IRIS
Best Place for Fitness
Winner: YMCA-YWCA Westhills
Second finalist: West Shore Parks and Recreation
Third finalist: 9Round Langford
Best Place for Pet Services
Winner: Juan de Fuca Veterinary Clinic
Second finalist: Millstream Veterinary Hospital
Third finalist: Glenview Animal Hospital
Best Place to Buy a New/Used Vehicle
Winner: Galaxy Motors Victoria
Second finalist: Jim Pattison Subaru Victoria
Third finalist: Howie’s Car Coral
Best Place to Develop Your Child’s Potential
Winner: School District #62
Second finalist: Tumblebums Play Centre & Toy Shoppe
Third finalist: The Victoria Conservatory of Music (Westhills)
Best Professional Services
Winner: Westshore Women’s Business Network
Second finalist: Pemberton Holmes Westshore
Third finalist: Lori Frank Mediation & Consulting
Best Pub
Winner: The Rose Neighbourhood Public House
Second finalist: Bucky’s Taphouse
Third finalist: Four Mile House
Best Restaurant
Winner: My Chosen Cafe
Second finalist: Bin 4 Burger Lounge
Third finalist: Browns Socialhouse
Best Retailer
Winner: Cascadia Liquor – Langford
Second finalist: Lighthouse Cake Company
Third finalist: Capital Iron
Best Second Hand Shopping
Winner: Baja Rosi’s Consignment Cabana
Second finalist: WIN Resale Shop
Third finalist: Habitat for Humanity Victoria ReStore – Westshore
Best Spa/Aesthetics
Winner: Sante Spa Victoria
Second finalist: Spa A’lita
Third finalist: BelleRose Salon & Wax Bar
Best Storage
Winner: WestShore U-Lock Mini Storage
Second finalist: Millstream Self Storage
Third finalist: Adams Storage
Best Tech/IT Business
Winner: Gizmo’s Computers
Second finalist: London Drugs Tech Support & Services Colwood
Third finalist: Personal Protection Systems Inc. – The White Hatter
Best U-Brew/U-Wine
Winner: The Wine Maker
Second finalist: Island Brew Byou
Third finalist: Goldstream U-Brew
Best Wellness/Health Practice or Business
Winner: Colwood Back to Back Chiropractic Inc.
Second finalist: Mandala Centre for Health & Wellness
Third finalist: Float House Westshore
Best Yoga Studio
Winner: Yoga Lab Westshore
Second finalist: YMCA-YWCA Westhills
Third finalist: Bella Yoga Studio
Favourite Local Sports Team
Winner: Victoria Shamrocks
Second finalist: Pacific FC
Third finalist: Victoria Grizzlies
Favourite Non-Profit
Winner: Wild ARC
Second finalist: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 (Langford)
Third finalist: Pacific Centre Family Services Association
