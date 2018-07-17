Linda (left) and Chris Wille (middle) and the local Bicycles for Humanity volunteers load 461 bikes into a container at Keating Cross Road that will ship to Africa this week. Submitted photo

Bicycles for Humanity ships 10th container to Africa

Locals collect 461 bikes for Africa

Volunteers with the Victoria chapter of Bicycles for Humanity sent off its 10th container load in 10 years on Monday.

A very small but dedicated loading team packed the latest container in about five hours at a spot near Keating Cross Road on Saturday. It’s loaded with 461 good used-bikes and spare parts and will travel by barge to Vancouver where it will be trucked to the container port and loaded on a freight ship bound for Africa.

For Saanich’s Chris Wille, who runs the local chapter with his partner Linda, Bicycles for Humanity is a rewarding way to give back. Wille has travelled great distances around the world on extended cycling adventures and has seen the benefit a bike can have.

“This last load marks 4,482 used bikes collected and shipped,” Wille said. “Each and every bike helps to change lives and empower some of the world’s poorest people in Africa, greatly improving their access to education, food, water, employment and health care.”

The Willes will take a break from bike collecting for the rest of the summer but will start collecting bikes and parts for an 11th container load later this year.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Victoria Golf Club celebrates 125 years

Just Posted

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Three suspicious fires in Saanich under investigation

Saanich Fire are currently investigating three suspicious spot-fires in Saanich’s Panama Flats… Continue reading

Residents of tent cities unfairly labeled as criminals, says report

Some neighbours supportive of Regina Park camp

Victoria police find woman hiding replica handgun in purse

Officers used de-escalation training with woman in downtown alley

Saanich seals history with time capsule

Saanich will re-open time capsule in 2067

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Saanich Tigers upset Island rivals, win pee wee provincials

The Saanich Tigers overcame Island rivals to complete a playoff run they’ll… Continue reading

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

Bicycles for Humanity ships 10th container to Africa

Locals collect 461 bikes for Africa

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Most Read