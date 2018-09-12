Big hearts and warm feet for latest Kind Kids Club initiative

Shoe drive success at Oak Bay municipal hall

The lawn of the municipal hall was covered in shoes Saturday (Sept. 8), destined for those in need, thanks to an initiative by a group of Oak Bay youth.

The Kind Kids Club, led by eight-year-old Chloe Cameron, put a call out to the community for gently-used shoes, in their latest endeavour to “make the world a happier place.”

“What a wonderful outpouring of generosity by Oak Bay residents,” said Mayor Nils Jensen. “Chloe brings out the kindness in all of us – the young and the not so young.”

Cameron started the club a couple years ago. One of the group’s first projects involved raising money for Wigs for Kids, a program that provides custom-fitted human-hair wigs for children suffering hair loss due to cancer or other serious illnesses. That effort raised more than $1,100.

Another initiative was to make a Christmas card for every resident of Oak Bay Lodge. A neighbour worked for Oak Bay Lodge, which inspired Chloe to come up with the idea of creating Christmas cards for all 244 residents.

The group has also had a lemonade stand to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation for Jeneece Place and a lavender stand on Oak Bay Avenue to freely share blooms from the garden.

 

