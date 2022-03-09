Bike parking improvements expected to roll out in downtown Victoria soon

City set to roll out several initiatives to help riders lock up bikes securely

As riders now have several bike routes to downtown, Victoria staff have hinted at cycle-securing improvements coming in the weeks and months ahead.

During a climate action progress presentation to council last month, Sarah Webb, manager of sustainable transportation planning and development, outlined some already funded initiatives the city is getting ready to roll out.

Retrofits are coming to the Yates Street parkade that will enhance its bike parking area. The city looks to improve the layout and bike rack facilities at the parkade, which has covered spots and security-guard presence.

“These are highly utilized right now and we believe that there’s a great opportunity to expand that space and really make that a destination for secure bike parking,” Webb said.

Victoria is also looking to pilot smart bike racks at the existing bike shelter on Yates Street near Douglas Street. Such racks can be unlocked using a smartphone and Webb called them a major improvement in terms of the security they provide. A similar pilot project in Burnaby has proved to deter theft and damage, Webb added.

“We’re looking at really a multi-pronged approach, using new technologies and existing space.” Overall, the city’s goal is to increase the presence of high-quality public bicycle parking corrals in visible spots, Webb said.

Victoria will also see if there’s any interest in a program such as the third-party bike valet service that Vancouver has at some major destinations.

The city is exploring a bike lock loan program that’s also similar to Vancouver’s model, where participating businesses are provided high-quality bike locks and patrons can borrow them for free while they shop.

