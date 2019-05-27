Conservation officers took in the bear for a check-up (Langford Fire Rescue)

Black bear captured in Langford set free in the morning, firefighter says

Bear was brought down from a high branch by city hall

The bear captured near Langford city hall was tagged and safely released by BC Conservation in the morning, according to a firefighter who responded to the request for assistance.

Langford firefighter Paul Obersteller and another firefighter used a bucket ladder on Saturday night to reach the bear in a high tree on Hockley Avenue and Jacobson Road.

It weighed around 160 pounds and was a younger, female bear, he noted.

The bear’s ear was tagged, and it taken in by conservation officers for its safety. It was relocated and set free into the wilderness, Obersteller said.

The bear could’ve sought the high branch having been frightened by the sounds from the nearby mobile home park and main road, he added.

“Pretty amazing that it made it all the way to the centre of the city, that’s for sure.”


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
