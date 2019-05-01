Black bear stops to watch a little golf on Colwood course

A notable presence can be seen around the greens at Olympic View Golf Club in recent days.

“This beauty was spotted yesterday from our patio, as he stopped to watch a couple putt out on 18,” a post on the club’s Facebook stated.

“They do come to the area every now and then,” said Kevin Maxwell, who is the head professional at the course. “It’s not uncommon for a natural area such as ours to have all sorts of wildlife.”

The bear had its picture taken hanging around the 18th hole, which is near the club’s practice facility. It has largely been keeping to himself in the woods, Maxwell said. The course is bordered by a wooded area running down both Latoria Road and Metchosin Roads.

“We have been letting people know that he’s been out there,” he added. Conservation officers have also been made aware of the bear’s presence.

The bear is “not an issue,” Maxwell said.

“It’s wildlife, it happens.”

