A group checks out the Whoville display on a truck trailer at Western Speedway after the annual Truck Light Convoy in 2016. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Black Press Media supports Truck Light Convoy with food collection boxes

Drop off food donations at either office Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the 21st annual Island Equipment Owner Association’s Truck Light Convoy revving up for another fantastic display of holiday cheer, Victoria News and the Goldstream News Gazette have joined the cause with food collection boxes at their respective offices.

The sparkling event rolls out on Dec. 7 at Ogden Point and ends with a finale at the Western Speedway where the public can get a close-up look at the displays while enjoying fun treats that can be purchased by donation.

READ ALSO: Photo Gallery: Thousands come out for annual Truck Light Convoy

While the lights are impressive, the event also raises funds for the Mustard Seed Street Church, the Goldstream Food Bank and the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Food donations are accepted throughout the Capital Region before and during the convoy – including at the offices of Victoria News and the Goldstream News Gazette.

Donations can be dropped off at Victoria News – 818 Broughton St. – from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

They can also be dropped off at the Goldstream News Gazette – 205-774 Goldstream Ave. – from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

READ ALSO: Annual Truck Light Convoy brightens up communities with lights and food donations

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Most Read