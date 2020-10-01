Blackberry festival moves forward with drive-thru in Metchosin

Event takes place on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elinor Creasser, a volunteer of the blackberry festival of St. Mary’s in Metchosin shows off some blackberry jelly. The church will be selling pies, baked goods and jelly on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a drive-thru format. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Metchosin church is adapting its blackberry festival into a drive-thru. On Oct. 3, volunteers with St. Mary’s of the Incarnation will be selling blackberry pies, jams and baked goods with COVID safe protocol.

The festival is a fundraiser with proceeds from the event going to community outreach and maintenance of church facilities.

Royal Bay Bakery will be helping, offering its industrial mixer to mix the large quantities of pastry dough.

The sale of fruity treats takes place at the church at 4125 Metchosin Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

