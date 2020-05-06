Blooming Esquimalt garden tour goes virtual

An Esquimalt legacy project is blooming into an online celebration of colour.
What started as a legacy project from Esquimalt’s centennial is blossoming into an online celebration of colour and community.
Bloomin’ Beautiful was established as part of Esquimalt’s 2012 centennial celebration as a means for residents and businesses to showcase the pride they have in their properties, according to a release from the Township.
It started as a friendly competition with a volunteer panel of judges, with neighbours highlighting their gardens, and evolved into the Bloomin’ Beautiful local garden tour.
With ongoing provincial restrictions due to COVID-19 the evolution continues, as the showcase moves online.
“It’s important to us to maintain these treasured community events as much as possible,” said Mayor Barb Desjardins. “Esquimalt is still a connected community that celebrates our neighbours; we’re just doing it a little differently for now.”
Visit esquimalt.ca/blooming for videos, photos, tips and tricks, with fun and useful information like how to grow and maintain plants in the local climate and to share favourite garden photos.
