Among the past winners is this Best Large Garden awarded first place in 2015. (Esquimalt.ca)

Blooming Esquimalt garden tour goes virtual

Township offers tips, videos, photos of local gardens as legacy project goes online

An Esquimalt legacy project is blooming into an online celebration of colour.

What started as a legacy project from Esquimalt’s centennial is blossoming into an online celebration of colour and community.

Bloomin’ Beautiful was established as part of Esquimalt’s 2012 centennial celebration as a means for residents and businesses to showcase the pride they have in their properties, according to a release from the Township.

It started as a friendly competition with a volunteer panel of judges, with neighbours highlighting their gardens, and evolved into the Bloomin’ Beautiful local garden tour.

With ongoing provincial restrictions due to COVID-19 the evolution continues, as the showcase moves online.

“It’s important to us to maintain these treasured community events as much as possible,” said Mayor Barb Desjardins. “Esquimalt is still a connected community that celebrates our neighbours; we’re just doing it a little differently for now.”

Visit esquimalt.ca/blooming for videos, photos, tips and tricks, with fun and useful information like how to grow and maintain plants in the local climate and to share favourite garden photos.

Esquimalt

