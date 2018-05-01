Looming over smaller vessels, a barge is moored at Port Sidney Marina to act as a floating exhibition centre for the BC Yacht Brokers Association’s Boat Show May 3 to 6 in Sidney. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Boat Show is back in Sidney this week

BC Yacht Brokers Association returns to the Saanich Peninsula May 3-6

Sidney welcomes back a busy boat show this week.

The BC Yacht Brokers Association has returned to the Saanich Peninsula for its 2018 BC Boat Show — a floating extravaganza of boats of many sizes.

A floating pavilion has moored at Port Sidney Marina this week and it will be the location of exhibits of all things marine — outboard engines, dinghies, navigation equipment, rigging and a lot more. The pavilion can be seen from Sidney’s waterfront walkway— and it dwarfs almost every vessel nearby.

Steven Threadkell, boat show manager for the BC Yacht Brokers Association, says marina owner the Mill Bay Marine Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor this year and has gotten behind the 29th annual event in a big way.

“We outgrew the last location and it became very expensive to put it on each year,” he said. “Still, we would sell out our in-water and dryland exhibit space each year.”

For the last 12 years, the show has been held in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. But it started its life on the Island in Sidney.

From education to a beer garden, there’s something for the whole family at this year’s BC Boat Show. Kids even go free when attending with a paying adult.

The Town of Sidney has gotten behind the event as well, and artists from ArtSea are taking part in a ‘plein air’ painting event on May 5 around the waterfront. Sidney’s waterfront area, Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea and more, will be a hive of activity this week.

The BC Boat Show runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gate or at www.bcyba.com.

— with files from the BCYBA and Holy Cow Communication Design Inc.

Previous story
Grey capes will fly as Kaiden’s Kape Krusaders tackle the Brain Tumour Walk at UVic
Next story
Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Just Posted

Oak Bay retired Brigadier-General earns Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Lead organizer on BC’s first Afghanistan memorial honoured by Governor General medal

Saanich woman heart-broken after death of dog in CRD shelter

A Saanich woman wants the Capital Regional District (CRD) to change its… Continue reading

New park-and-ride option opens in Douglas Street corridor

For $125, commuters get a parking spot and a monthly bus pass to get downtown

Patrol officer sent to hospital after being injured during an arrest

A VicPD patrol officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an assault Monday afternoon

Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Principal Pie Roll includes a face full of cream and a dip in McNeill Bay

Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Principal Pie Roll includes a face full of cream and a dip in McNeill Bay

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Most Read