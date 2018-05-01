Boat Show is back in Sidney this week

Looming over smaller vessels, a barge is moored at Port Sidney Marina to act as a floating exhibition centre for the BC Yacht Brokers Association’s Boat Show May 3 to 6 in Sidney. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Sidney welcomes back a busy boat show this week.

The BC Yacht Brokers Association has returned to the Saanich Peninsula for its 2018 BC Boat Show — a floating extravaganza of boats of many sizes.

A floating pavilion has moored at Port Sidney Marina this week and it will be the location of exhibits of all things marine — outboard engines, dinghies, navigation equipment, rigging and a lot more. The pavilion can be seen from Sidney’s waterfront walkway— and it dwarfs almost every vessel nearby.

Steven Threadkell, boat show manager for the BC Yacht Brokers Association, says marina owner the Mill Bay Marine Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor this year and has gotten behind the 29th annual event in a big way.

“We outgrew the last location and it became very expensive to put it on each year,” he said. “Still, we would sell out our in-water and dryland exhibit space each year.”

For the last 12 years, the show has been held in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. But it started its life on the Island in Sidney.

From education to a beer garden, there’s something for the whole family at this year’s BC Boat Show. Kids even go free when attending with a paying adult.

The Town of Sidney has gotten behind the event as well, and artists from ArtSea are taking part in a ‘plein air’ painting event on May 5 around the waterfront. Sidney’s waterfront area, Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea and more, will be a hive of activity this week.

The BC Boat Show runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gate or at www.bcyba.com.

— with files from the BCYBA and Holy Cow Communication Design Inc.